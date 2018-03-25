Evening news headlines

News highlights

Keep minority leader seat, Wetangula tells Raila

Ousted Senate Minority leader Moses Wetangula will not take back the senate if offered. His sentiments come following his dramatic ousting led by ODM senators last week.

“I will not, even if offered by Raila Odinga and his ODM Party, take up the seat of minority leader. That is not what I bargained for, our people in Vihiga, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Kakamega and Busia unconditionally supported Raila and gave him an overwhelming vote. Now we have seen their vote of thanks,” said Wetangula. “Let Raila and ODM keep their seat of minority and let the game begin.”

TSC threatens to withdraw teachers from hostile areas

The Teachers Service Commission has threatened to recall teachers serving in hostile areas.

The commission wants the working environment to be improved.

“TSC values the work of teachers and will continue to protect them from hostile and insecure areas especially in North Eastern. The commission ensures that teachers are handled professionally and they will not be at the mercy of anyone in the country irrespective of their positions in society,” said Commission chair Lydia Nzomo.

Two killed in Narok landslide

Two children died last evening in a landslide at Ensongoroi village, Narok County. The landslide also swept away five herd of cattle, with the children’s parents sustaining minor injuries. Plans are underway to evacuate affected households.

Business highlights

Dairy farming app launched

Intersoft Eagles Limited, a software company, has launched a dairy farming app to help farmers maintain their inventory.

“Farmers rarely keep records of the dairy venture. If at all they do they can’t closely monitor the previous date for routine dairy practices and the next date schedule,” says Intersoft Operations Director Levis Wambura.

The app named “Smart cow” will help farmers record and monitor their expenditure and income.

Kenyans prisoners of mobile loan apps

Digital loans apps have imprisoned Kenyans in a debt cycle, a new study has revealed.

According to The joint survey conducted by the non-state financial inclusion agency – FSD-Kenya, Central Bank of Kenya, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics and Consultative Group to Assist the Poor, 6.5 million Kenyans are digital borrowers and 31 per cent take these loans for gambling purposes.

“Half of borrowers spent their savings to repay loans, 20 per cent of loanees reported reducing food purchases and 16 per cent reported borrowing (mostly through family and friends). Poor business performance and loss of jobs in 2017 were the main cause of default,” the survey says.

Farmers payments and fertilizer Issuing delayed

Tough times lie ahead for farmers in the North Rift, following payment delays by National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

NCPB subsidized fertilizer has also run out, worsening the situation for the farmers.

“We’ve been told that the only available fertiliser is for top dress which we don’t need at the moment as we want planting fertiliser. We are literally stuck despite the onset of rains which is conducive for planting,” said Stephen Gathuo, chairman of Leng’use Farmers’ Cooperative Society.

Sports highlights

Gareth Bale: Wales winning the China Cup would be ‘massive’

Gareth Bale says winning his first trophy with Wales would be “massive”.

Wales will play Uruguay in Monday’s China Cup final after thrashing China 6-0, with Bale scoring a hat-trick to become Wales’ leading goalscorer.

The 28-year-old said winning a trophy for Wales would be even more significant than winning ones at club level.

“To win any trophy is always good, but for your country it is that bit more special,” said Bale.

“It would be massive. You have it in your heart, in your blood, you want to make your whole country proud.

“So whether it’s a tournament like we are in now, or whether it’s a Euros or the World Cup, it’s always important to win trophies.

England v Italy: Jack Wilshere will not return for Wembley friendly after injury withdrawal

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will not return to the England squad for Tuesday’s international friendly against Italy at Wembley.

Wilshere, 26, missed the 1-0 win against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday with a minor knee injury.

He was hoping to win his first England cap since the last-16 exit to Iceland at Euro 2016.

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez will stay with the squad for further assessment on the injury he sustained against the Dutch.

The 20-year-old defender, who started on the left side of a back three, was substituted in the 10th minute of the friendly.

World Golf Championships: Rory McIlroy knocked out at group stage

Rory McIlroy’s World Golf Championships came to an early end as the 2015 winner was knocked out at the group stage in Austin.

McIlroy had kept alive his hopes with Thursday’s win over Jhonattan Vegas, but a 5&3 defeat by Brian Harman meant the American went through instead.

Harman topped group six above compatriot Peter Uihlein, who beat McIlroy on day one and Vegas on Friday.

Northern Irishman McIlroy will next be competing at the Masters in April.

A first title at Augusta would make him the sixth player to complete a career grand slam.

The 28-year-old came into the week following victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, and on Thursday said he had been feeling “flat” and “could have done with an extra day of rest”.