Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Kalonzo calls for NASA registration as a political party

Wiper leader and NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka now wants NASA registered as a political party. Kalonzo also wants the alliance to be registered without dissolving the political parties within its umbrella.

NASA is a coalition of four parties and I see it growing as we move forward. The time has now come to register NASA as a political party and this does not mean ODM, Wiper, ANC or FORD-Kenya will die,” said Kalonzo.

He was speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony in Machakos County.

Thika businessman shot dead

A thika businessman was last evening shot by unknown assailants and died a while later. James Ndungu Gitau, a shop owner at Makongeni was attacked as he was preparing to close his shop together with his wife, who was unhurt. Ndungu died while receiving treatment at the Thika Level V hospital.

Munyes, Nanok bury hatchet

Politics rivals John Munyes and Josphat Nanok have agreed to work together for the development of Turkana County. The Energy CS and Turkana Governor battled it out in last year’s poll for the Turkana gubernatorial seat with Nanok clinching the position.

We look forward to working closely together. I will not operationalise critical legislation without consulting the governor,” Mr. Munyes said.

Business highlights

Cambridge Analytica offices searched over data storage

The London offices of Cambridge Analytica have been searched by enforcement officers from the UK’s information commissioner.

The High Court granted the data watchdog a warrant amid claims the firm amassed information about millions of people without their consent, based on a 2014 quiz on Facebook.

The seven-hour search finished in the early hours of Saturday.

Both Cambridge Analytica and Facebook deny any wrongdoing.

Misk pulls Tesla and SpaceX from Facebook

Entrepreneur Elon Musk has had the official Facebook pages for his Tesla and SpaceX companies deleted.

The #deletefacebook movement has grown after data firm Cambridge Analytica was accused of obtaining the personal information of about 50 million users.

Mr Musk had poked fun at speaker brand Sonos after it said it would suspend advertising on Facebook for one week.

His followers challenged him to have his own companies’ pages deleted, which he did within minutes.

Cambridge Analytica-linked firm ‘boasted of poll interference’ in Nigeria

The company that became Cambridge Analytica boasted about interfering in foreign elections, according to documents seen by the BBC.

Cambridge Analytica is embroiled in a storm over claims it exploited the data of millions of Facebook users.

The BBC has seen a brochure published by parent company SCL Elections, it is believed prior to 2014.

It claims, for instance, that it organised rallies in Nigeria to weaken support for the opposition in 2007.

The UK Foreign Office says it was unaware of this alleged activity before SCL was awarded British government contracts in 2008.

Cambridge Analytica says it is looking into the allegations about SCL.

Sports highlights

Vettel wins Australian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel won a dramatic Australian Grand Prix after leapfrogging Lewis Hamilton during a safety car period.

The Mercedes driver was in control of the race until Romain Grosjean’s Haas stopped on track and officials imposed a virtual safety-car, which restricts the pace of the cars on track.

The world champion had already made his pit stop but Vettel had yet to make his – and Ferrari pounced on the opportunity.

A pit stop made under the virtual safety car takes 10 seconds less than one made when the cars are at full speed and the time gain of stopping while Hamilton was restricted on track allowed Vettel to rejoin the race just ahead of the Mercedes.

Caroline Wozniacki claims Miami Open fans made death threats

World number two Caroline Wozniacki claims her parents were subjected to death threats as she lost in the Miami Open to Puerto Rico’s Monica Puig.

Wozniacki, who won her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open, said she and other family members – including children – were also verbally abused.

“When certain lines are crossed it makes tennis miserable for both competitors,” she said.

The Dane, 27, also accused security staff of “accepting” the alleged abuse.

In response, Miami Open organisers said security staff “never witnessed nor were notified of any specific threats”.

Miami Open: Roger Federer to lose top spot and miss French Open after defeat

Roger Federer will lose his world number one spot after defeat at the Miami Open – and has announced he will miss the clay court season, including the French Open.

The 36-year-old, who suffered a shock 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-4) loss to world number 175 Thanasi Kokkinakis in Miami, did not play on clay last season either.

Last year, he won Wimbledon after returning from his break.

The Swiss will be replaced by Rafael Nadal at the top of the new rankings.

On losing his world number one position, Federer – the defending Miami champion – said: “I deserve it after this match. I feel so bad.”