Evening news headlines

News highlights

Zambia president faces impeachment

Members of Zambia’s main opposition party have submitted a motion in parliament for the impeachment of President Edgar Lungu.

The motion, which was submitted to parliament yesterday, has been signed by a third of lawmakers mainly from the United Party for National Development.

Others that have signed up are Chishimba Kambwili and Harry Kalaba, two former ministers and members of the ruling party.

The lawmakers have cited gross misconduct and corruption as some of the reasons they want Mr Lungu impeached.

Even though Zambia’s next general elections is not until 2021, there’s already heightened political activity in the country.

Buhari assures Dapchi schoolgirls of security

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has said that security will be beefed up in schools to ensure the safety of teachers and students.

Boko Haram militants reportedly warned the freed Dapchi schoolgirls not return to the school.

In a statement, Mr Buhari said:

“To the rescued students, we want to reassure you as our daughters, that you will freely live and pursue your dreams in Nigeria of peace and order, without fear of violence or molestation.”

The statement said that 107 students from Dapchi were released by the militants. The number includes two other students kidnapped in the town.

Africa’s only female president resigns

Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Africa’s only female head of state, has resigned as president of the island nation of Mauritius after a tumultuous few weeks.

She is said to have used a credit card given to her by the Planet Earth Institute (PEI) in London to buy jewellery and clothes abroad.

Ms Gurib-Fakim’s office has however said that she “had an identical credit card from the same bank [and] inadvertently used the card from the PEI for expenses not linked to her mission”.

Business highlights

Facebook’s value plunges $58bn

Facebook ended the week $58bn lower in value after its handling of a historic data breach.

Its founder Mark Zuckerberg apologised for data breaches that affected 50 million users.

The apology did not stop investors from selling shares in Facebook, with many wondering just how bad the damage would be for the social network.

The breach was called a “light bulb” moment for users, spawning the social media trend #deletefacebook.

All the negative headlines led to some advertisers saying “enough is enough”.

Shares in the social media company fell from $176.80 on Monday to around $159.30 by Friday night.

Crude oil transport to Mombasa from Turkana start May

Transportation of crude oil from Turkana oil mines to the port of Mombasa will begin in May, Petroleum secretary John Munyes has said.

The transportation will be conducted under a pilot scheme, with 90,000 barrels already ready packed for transit.

Allowing oil to leave for Mombasa will be the only opportunity for businesses to pick up in the county and especially in Lokichar town. Jobs will be created for the locals,” Mr Munyes said in Lokichar town.

EACC raids homes, offices of Purethrum firm officials

Ethics and anti corruption detectives conducted raids on homes and offices of Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya (PPCK) officials, following graft allegations.

Managing director Paul Lolwerikoi’s residence was one of the premises raided.

The commission received reports to the effect that some of the senior officers in the company are involved in corrupt dealings. Our detectives obtained a search warrant before staging the raid,” said EACC South Rift deputy manager Christine Natome.

“We have obtained crucial documents which will assist us in ongoing investigations,” said Ms Natome.

Sports highlights

Lewis Hamilton on pole in Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton pulled out a spectacular last-ditch lap to take a stunning pole position for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The world champion was nip and tuck with the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen until the final runs of the session only for Hamilton to re-set perceptions of the possible to take pole by a massive 0.664 seconds.

Vettel was beaten to second by Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen by just 0.01secs, with the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo fourth and fifth.

Miami Open: Johanna Konta beats Kirsten Flipkens in second round

Britain’s Johanna Konta began her Miami Open title defence with a second-round win over Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens.

Konta, ranked 14th in the world, registered a 6-4 6-3 victory over the world number 71 in 84 minutes.

The 11th seed, who had a bye in round one, looked composed as she hit eight aces and 27 winners to set up a match against Elise Mertens after the Belgian defeated Bernarda Pera 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

World number two Caroline Wozniacki lost to Olympic champion Monica Puig.

Miami Open: Novak Djokovic falls in second round

Former world number one Novak Djokovic suffered a surprise defeat by Benoit Paire in the Miami Open second round.

The Serb, now ranked 12th as he continues his return from an elbow injury, lost 6-3 6-4 to the French world number 47 in just 69 minutes.

It is Djokovic’s third consecutive defeat since he reached the Australian Open fourth round in January.

Paire will next play Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic, who ended British number five Liam Broady’s run on Friday.

Krajinovic, seeded 22nd, beat world number 169 Broady 6-3 6-2 in 71 minutes.