Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

KNH denies fresh blunder accusations

Kenyatta National Hospital has denied allegations that a woman undergoing a ceaserian section at the hospital sustained injuries to her intestines. The hospital says that the operation was not the cause of the injuries to her organs, also explaining that the hospital frequently experienced a shortage of colostomy bags.

” We however apologise to the family members for not explaining what exactly happened. It is not this hospital’s policy to refuse to give patients their information,” Dr. Gacheri Nyamu, KNH director of clinical services told journalists on Friday.

Academics question Cambridge Analytica’s influence in Kenya vote

Three university professors have questioned the influence the data company Cambridge Analytica had on the Kenyan election.

Cambridge Analytica was used twice to help secure victory for Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta – first in 2013, then again in 2017.

Officially, the company’s website boasts of doing in-depth research to uncover the issues driving voters.

But company executive Mark Turnbull told investigators that they “staged the whole” election.

In a joint article in the conversation British academics Gabrielle Lynch, Justin Willis and Nic Cheeseman reveal they were monitoring social media activity during the election.

“We set up multiple profiles on Facebook to track social media and political adverts, and found no evidence that different messages were directed at different voters. Instead, a consistent negative line was pushed on all profiles, no matter what their background,” they asserted.

DR Congo to shun its own donor conference in Geneva

The Democratic Republic of Congo says it will not attend a donor conference in Geneva next month, complaining the country is being given “a bad image”.

The meeting aims to raise nearly $1.7bn (£1.2bn) for what the UN has described as a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

Acting Prime Minister Jose Makila acknowledged that the country was facing an emergency but said the UN’s reaction was discouraging investors.

The UN says more than 13 million Congolese need humanitarian aid.

Nearly 4.5 million people are currently displaced in the country, having fled violence, it says.

DR Congo is rich in mineral and other resources but is affected by armed conflicts, corruption and a political crisis.

Business Highlights

Half of African species ‘face extinction’

The actions of mankind could lead to the extinction of half of African birds and mammals by the end of 2100, a UN-backed study has said.

The report conducted by 550 experts from around the world said reduced biodiversity could affect people’s quality of life.

It also found 42% of land-based animal and plant species in Europe and Central Asia have declined in the last decade.

The findings come after the death of the last male northern white rhino.

Egyptian government ‘launches Facebook rival’

A new Egyptian social media platform similar to Facebook appears to have been launched in Egypt. And the name is EgFace.

Lebanese news site An-Nahar says the site appears to have been built in a hurry less than two weeks after Egypt’s communications minister announced that Egypt would launch its own social network.

Egyptians online ridiculed the idea announced in 12 March, with many suggesting that it was an attempt by security authorities to gather information about users and monitor their accounts.

Many Facebook accounts have been recently closed and several online users arrested for “inciting against the state, army and police”.

KQ recalls leased dreamliners

Kenya Airways has recalled two aircraft leased to Oman in 2016, ahead of the maiden New York flight in October.

“The planes were initially to be returned later this year but we reached the decision to recall one early. It arrives in September,” Micheal Joseph, KQ’s chairman, said on Wednesday when releasing the airline’s nine-month financials.

Sports highlights

Ronaldo and Salah on target as Portugal grounds Egypt

Cristiano Ronaldo won the battle between two of Europe’s in-form strikers as Portugal defeated Mohamed Salah’s Egypt 2-1 in Zurich.

The European champions trailed until the 90th minute before Ronaldo scored twice to steal victory.

Salah opened the scoring after the interval with a sweet left-footed drive from outside the area.

But Ronaldo made it 43 goals in 40 appearances this term as Portugal lay down a marker before the World Cup.

Lingard scores for England in Netherlands friendly

Jesse Lingard’s first international goal extended England’s unbeaten run to seven games and gave them a deserved friendly victory against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

Lingard made the decisive contribution just before the hour, arriving on the edge of the penalty area to fire low past Dutch keeper Jeroen Zoet, who got a hand to the shot but could not keep it out.

It was just reward for manager Gareth Southgate and his players after a controlled display with an experimental side, including Kyle Walker on the right side of a three-man defence.

Southgate’s only complaint will be England should have made more of their domination of possession, though they should also have had a penalty when Marcus Rashford was brought down by a combination of Zoet and defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Brazil remain unbeaten after Russia friendly

Brazil scored three goals in 13 minutes to ease past World Cup hosts Russia in a friendly in Moscow.

After a goalless first half, Miranda opened the scoring at the Luzhniki Stadium, which will host seven matches at this summer’s tournament including the final.

Philippe Coutinho scored a penalty for Brazil’s second before Paulinho headed in a third from close range.

Five-time world champions Brazil are now unbeaten in eight games.