Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ introduces into Kenyan market

Samsung Electronic East Africa has announced the availability of S9 and S9+ devices into the market.The devices were unpacked globally on the 25th February.

With every purchase of any two devices every consumer will receive a Sh1,500 e-voucher redeemable at for any S9 and S9+ genuine Samsung accessory of their choice.

”Samsung Electronics is introducing the next innovation in camera technology as this is our most advanced camera ever. The way we use our smartphones has changed as communication and self-expression has evolved and our aim is to ensure that the consumer does not miss the chance to capture that special moment in life. “Said Head of Internet and mobile division Charles Kimari.

The devices will be available at all Samsung Experience stores,Safaricom Shops and authorized dealers across the country in the three color options of midnight black,Titanium Gray and new hue ,Lilac Purple.

The company has also extended its after sale services to consumers who purchase both of the gadgets as the company aims at setting up a dedicated service agent on the Samsung toll free number (0800 545 545)for any service on the launched devices (S9 and S9+) within the Nairobi and its environs.

They have introduced a Customer care Smart VIP Van that will be based in Nairobi for any consumer who will require assistance or services in order to deliver quality services to their customers.

The development of the two devices has re-imagined the way we communicate share and experience the world.

The device has a dual aperture lens that powers an innovative low-light camera, super slow-mo video capabilities and personalized AR Emoji which ensures that you never miss a moment and makes your everyday epic.

The galaxy device deliver an enhanced entertainment experience with powerful stereo speakers tuned by AKG, surround Sound supported by Dolby Atmos and a refined edge-to-edge infinity Display.

It also comes with a new SmartThings app which unites Samsung existing IoT services into a single, smart experience.

Camera Reimagined.

The device comes with a super speed dual pixel sensor with dedicated processing power and memory that can combine up to 12 frames into one amazing shot for the highest photo quality possible.

Features:

Super Slow-Mo: Able to capture up to 960 frames per second with an intelligent feature that detects movement in the frame and automatically begins to record.

Able to capture up to 960 frames per second with an intelligent feature that detects movement in the frame and automatically begins to record Low light Camera: The camera has Dual Aperture (F1.5 –F2.4)automatically lets in more light when in dark and less light when in its too bright

The camera has Dual Aperture (F1.5 –F2.4)automatically lets in more light when in dark and less light when in its too bright AR Emoji: AR Emoji uses data based machine learning algorithm which analyzes a 2D image of the user and maps out more than 100 facial features to create a 3D model that reflects and imitates expressions. It uses a standard AGIF file format so users can share their emojis across most third party messaging platforms.

AR Emoji uses data based machine learning algorithm which analyzes a 2D image of the user and maps out more than 100 facial features to create a 3D model that reflects and imitates expressions. It uses a standard AGIF file format so users can share their emojis across most third party messaging platforms. Bixby: Bixby instantly generates information directly on top of the image that he camera is pointing at .It also assists users to translate foreign languages and currency in real time with live translation.

Both devices are water and dust resistant and a fast wireless charging.It can also support expandable memory of up to 400 GB.

The device also support three different biometric authentication options ie,iris,fingerprint,and facial recognition.it can also support intelligent scan an advanced way of verification that intelligently uses the collective strength of the iris scanning and facial recognition technology to unlock to the user’s phone.