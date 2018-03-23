[PICTURES]: Visa partners with KenyaBuzz to host week-long movie festival

March 23, 2018 53 Views

Visa has partnered with KenyaBuzz, a local events and lifestyle guide, to host a week-long film extravaganza dubbed the Visa-KenyaBuzz Movie Week.

Faith Nduta (R) and Nduta Mwihaki (L) at the Visa,KenyaBuzz Guys night

Meltu Singh and Smita Paul Majumder (Left to Right) at the Visa,KenyaBuzz Bollywood night

The festival, which has been running from March 16th to 23rd comprises of eight theme nights at seven cinemas across Nairobi.

Yemi Alade entertains the guests at the Visa, KenyaBuzz Movie Week Launch event

The themes included; Cosplay, Ladies Night, Bollywood, Guys night, Single mingle, Kids Fun, Turn Up and Closing night.

Jesse Mumo, Tim Mworia and Rodricks Oidi reppin Visa, KenyaBuzz Cosplay event

Kindly find attached the pictures from some of the events attached for your editorial consideration.

Ciroc Models Joseph Wesonga(L) and George Juma (R) Posing with Eva Gachoka at the Visa, KenyaBuzz Movie Week Guys night event

The host Vikash Pattni (Right) and one of the night’s winners Kulj Chandarama(Left) at the Visa,KenyaBuzz Bollywood night

Entertainment

