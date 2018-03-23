[PICTURES]: Visa partners with KenyaBuzz to host week-long movie festival

Visa has partnered with KenyaBuzz, a local events and lifestyle guide, to host a week-long film extravaganza dubbed the Visa-KenyaBuzz Movie Week.

The festival, which has been running from March 16th to 23rd comprises of eight theme nights at seven cinemas across Nairobi.

The themes included; Cosplay, Ladies Night, Bollywood, Guys night, Single mingle, Kids Fun, Turn Up and Closing night.

Kindly find attached the pictures from some of the events attached for your editorial consideration.