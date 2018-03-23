Morning sports highlights

Messi can carry team on shoulders during World Cup, says manager

Argentina star Lionel Messi can “carry the team on his shoulders” at this year’s World Cup in Russia, according to manager Jorge Sampaoli.

Messi has won every honour with his club side Barcelona but time is running out on an elusive World Cup.

In Brazil four years ago, Messi was named the best player but his side were beaten in the final by Germany.

“This is going to be his team,” Sampaoli said, before his side’s friendly against Italy on Friday.

“Messi is the best of all and is in a stage of maturity that can he can carry the team on his shoulders. It is more his team than mine.”

Messi scored a hat-trick in the final qualifying game against Ecuador to secure Argentina’s place at in Russia.

Ibrahimovic set to join LA Galaxy after leaving Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to join Major League Soccer club LA Galaxy after leaving Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic scored 29 goals in 53 games for United, who have agreed to an early termination of his contact, which was due to expire in the summer.

The 36-year-old former Sweden striker has played only seven times since damaging cruciate ligaments in April.

“It is time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Manchester United,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Great things also come to an end. Thank you to the club, the fans, the team, the coach, the staff and everybody who shared with me this part of my history.”

Announcing his departure, United said: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Zlatan for his contribution to the team since his arrival and wishes him well for the future.”

Miami Open: Serena Williams knocked out in first round

Serena Williams was knocked out of the Miami Open in the first round by Naomi Osaka as the 23-time Grand Slam winner continues her return after pregnancy.

Williams, unseeded after taking 13 months off to have her first child, was beaten 6-3 6-2 by the Japanese, 20.

The American lost serve twice in each set and was unable to break back.

Her defeat comes after the Miami Open director said seeding rules for players coming back after maternity leave were a “punishment” and “should be changed”.

Osaka is herself also unseeded but last week claimed her maiden title at Indian Wells to move up to 22 in the world.