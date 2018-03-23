Morning Business highlights

Ketraco dispute with Spanish firm to cost Kenyans sh2.5 billion

Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) has told the National Assembly that it requires sh2.5 billion to settle a dispute with a terminated Spanish contractor previously working on a transmission line between Kenya and Uganda.

The Auditor General had earlier questioned Ketraco dealings with the contractor .

“The Attorney-General has advised that the dispute be settled amicably to avoid a protracted and expensive arbitration process,” Fernandes Barasa, the Ketraco managing director, told the Public Investments Committee (PIC) which was probing the query.

Equity CEO calls for interest rate scrapping

Equity Bank Group Chief Executive, James Mwangi, has called for the complete removal of interest capping regulations in the banking sector.

“You can’t sustain a growth rate of five per cent if credit to the private sector is growing at two per cent. Eventually three years down the road if we retain the capping the economy will not grow above two per cent,” said Mr Mwangi during a media and investor briefing.

“There will be a very big bonus on the economy if the interest cap is removed because the latent power in the banking industry will be released to the private sector,”he said.

On Tuesday, the Central Bank said that the law has massively undermined the conduct of monetary policies.

Uhuru instructs Kidero, Macharia to find traffic solution

President Uhuru Kenyatta has instructed Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Transport and Infrastructure CS James Macharia to work together in finding a solution to traffic congestion within. Nairobi. The president termed the plight of city residents who have been forced to spend nights on the road amidst pouring rain as unacceptable.

“I now direct my Cabinet Secretary, because you are the one I can give orders to, to work together with Sonko. Next year we do not want to see people being carried away with flash floods because you are unable to open drainage systems in Nairobi,” Uhuru said while officiating the launch of Phase II of the Ngong Road expansion project.