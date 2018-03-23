Life and Business Mastery – Week 37: How to Win the Interview Game

Preparation is the key to winning the interview game because we all like people who like us and we like people who are like us. In an interview, employers like people who like what they do, like the business and show an interest in it.

Going onto the companies website and preparing some basic knowledge about the company will give you a big advantage in an interview. And it tell an employer you are interested and prepared to make an effort. Most often an employee will give a job to the person who wants it most.

Why not do what many famous and powerful people do? Practice the interview at home before you have it! Visualize yourself in the interview and imagine the questions you will be asked and how you will answer them. Also prepare some questions about the job and the organization that will demonstrate your interest and creative thinking.

This simple preparation will make you standout from the majority of other people in the pack.

If you are an interviewer – here are some simple powerful tips to improve your interview style and improve your results.

Closed-Ended Interview Questions

‘Do you think of yourself as a leader?’’ This query enables candidates to get off the hook by giving them an opportunity to give a simple yes or no, relatively limited answer. Therefore, close needed interview questions are not necessarily ideal for the interviewer-interviewee ecosystem.

When it comes to the art of interviewing, the questions which are directed at the person’s past performance are the most accurate and best indicator of their future results. A simple but equally powerful approach to the art of interviewing thus is to employ the use of open-ended questions so that they can talk about their accomplishments at the various stages of their lives and career. By asking the questions correctly, you will have with you a relatively accurate portrait of just how much they have been able to achieve up to this stage in their lives. Consequently, you can make decisions on whether they are able to realize the results that you are seeking from your prospective new hire.

Observe Non-Verbal Cues of Communication and Body Language

It is important to observe non-verbal cues of communication such as leg lifting as it creates a barrier and is often a sign of discomfort. Furthermore, it is critical to observe signs of fidgeting and tapping of fingers below or above the desk as this is a sign of anxiety and possible deception. An open palm signifies honesty while a closed palm signifies discomfort or deception

When people are uncomfortable or deceptive, they will tap the table or lower their hands under the table when nervous or hiding something.

People usually touch there left hands when talking about money and the right hand when they are talking about there problems or other things coming in such as new information. This touching of the right hand often signals the difficulty they are experiencing while receiving new information or making a decision.

During the interview, it is important to:

Format your questions so you give the same interview to everyone

Shut-up or you will sell yourself the job

Ask dumb questions

Watch the person’s body

Observe their breathing

Watch the fingers

You can learn a lot about a person by asking them to visualize both success and failure. For example ask:

Tell me about a time when you succeeded

Tell me about a time you failed- probe further

At the 30 minute mark put them under stress for 10 minutes by giving them real-life problems in your business and challenge their answers

Why do you want this job (Any passion?)

For everyone the most important thing is to overcome nerves, smile, be truthful and show some emotion towards the role. The most likely winner of the interview game is the one who wants the job most.

Michael Flynn Mentor