Evening news headlines

News highlights

Kitui West campaigns close today

Campaigns for the post of Kitui West MP end today, with the poll set for Monday. Among those on the ballot are Edith Nyenze, wife of deceased Francis Nyenze, running on a Wiper Party ticket. Ballot material will be distributed by IEBC over the weekend. The position fell vacant after the death of Francis Nyenze December last year.

KFS recovers tonnes of timber after logging ban

Kenya Forestry Service officials in Lamu County have recovered 8 tonnes of timber worth sh800, 000 after a tip off on illegal logging inside Boni Forest. Three loggers fled the scene of interception. According to Witu forest station manager chief inspector John Mbori , the recovered Bambaru wood is highly sought after to make boats, and build structures.

Teachers suspended after brutal attack on students

Three teachers at Delamere Victory Academy in Pipeline Estate, Nakuru County have been suspended after allegedly attacking students brutally. The three were allegedly under the influence of alcohol when they beat up students using hockey sticks and forced them to drink hot tea and nitric acid. The students had interfered with power supply. The incident led to the closure of the institution pending a crisis meeting.

Business highlights

State owes Kemsa sh2.8 billion

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) is owed Sh2.8 billion by counties, an indication of a potential medical supplies crisis.

“We might be unable to support counties due to the huge debts. The Senate should intervene. We have tried to persuade governors to pay the debts which might affect our business model. Universal health care coverage might be affected,” said Kemsa acting chief executive, Fred Wanyonyi.

“We are revising our sale agreement with counties to provide timelines in payments. We have engaged Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki who has engaged Treasury. Four counties owe us a lot of money,” he added.

KFCB accused of copyright infringement

Ezekiel Mutual headed Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) in trouble after screening Oscar nominated film “Watu Wote” without the necessary permissions.

“After a lot of people asking on social media and in the public domain, we are forced to issue the following statement, related to the screening of Watu Wote on 8th of March sponsored by Ezekiel Mutua and KFCB in in Las Vegas,” the makers of the film wrote.

“As the owners of all copyrights for Watu Wote, want to point out very clear that KFCB and Dr Mutua had no rights…this screening was an illegal act and a copyright infringement,” read part of the statement.

EU warns US on data control flaws

The European Commission has warned America that its data controls should be significantly strengthened.

Vera Jourova, the EU’s Justice Commissioner, said present rules in America were “weaker” than in the European Union.

She said that although people were more relaxed in the US about privacy, that may change given the “wake up call” of the Facebook data breach.

“The tiger is out of the cage,” she said.

Earlier this week, Ms Jourova, the EU commissioner with responsibility for data protection, travelled to Washington to meet regulators.

Sports highlights

Wilshere World Cup hopes dwindle

Jack Wilshere’s World Cup hopes look to be fading after his latest injury setback ruled him out of England’s friendly against the Netherlands.

He did not travel on Thursday after sustaining a knee injury in training.

The Arsenal midfielder, 26, was hoping to win his first England cap since the last 16 exit to Iceland at Euro 2016.

But his latest problem highlighted the risk manager Gareth Southgate would be taking by including the injury-plagued Wilshere in his squad for Russia.

Southgate is hopeful Wilshere will recover in time to play some part in Tuesday’s friendly against Italy at Wembley – but admitted his injury situation was “not ideal”.

Reading: Paul Clement named new manager

Reading have appointed Paul Clement as manager on a three-year contract.

The former Derby County and Swansea City boss, 46, succeeds Jaap Stam after he parted company with the Royals on Wednesday in his second season.

Clement takes charge with Reading 20th in the Championship, three points above the relegation zone with eight games remaining this campaign.

“It’s a great opportunity at a club I’ve always respected in my years in coaching,” he said.

Clement, sacked in December by Swansea, will face QPR at home in his first match in charge on Friday, 30 March.

Gareth Bale says becoming Wales’ record scorer is career highlight

Bale’s hat-trick in Wales’ 6-0 win over China in the China Cup saw him reach 29 international goals, one more than Liverpool legend Ian Rush.

When asked where the record ranks in his illustrious career, Bale said: “It is right up there, maybe as the best.

“I suppose when I was a little boy I never dreamed of being a record-breaker for Wales. It is a massive honour.”

He added: “I was not thinking about it, but now it has come it’s an incredible honour and one of the best things I’ve achieved in my career.

“On a personal note it’s great to break the record, but I could not have done it without my team-mates.”