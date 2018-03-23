Afternoon sports highlights

Australian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton top

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton led Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in second practice at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Just 0.283 seconds separated Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari.

“The gap closed up a little bit between all the cars, but that’s exciting anyway,” he said.

“It’s more challenging for me to eke out more from the car, discover whether I have lost something or they have all gained, but I enjoyed driving.”

Hamilton was 0.127secs clear of Verstappen, although the world champion looked as if he had more potential had he not lost time on his quickest lap.

The world champion’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas was third, from the Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen.

Dustin Johnson knocked out with second defeat

World number one Dustin Johnson was knocked out of the World Golf Championships with a game to play after a second straight defeat in Austin.

The 33-year-old defending champion followed a first-day loss to Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger with a 4&3 defeat by Canada’s Adam Hadwin which means he cannot qualify for the knockout stages.

Rory McIlroy kept alive his title hopes with a 2&1 win over Jhonattan Vegas.

Peter Uihlein – who beat McIlroy on Wednesday – lost to Brian Harman.

Jose Mourinho: Man Utd boss says ‘people with brains’ understand team in transition

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says people with “a brain” and “common sense” appreciate the team is in a period of transition.

Mourinho has repeatedly been criticised for a style of play that is perceived to be unadventurous.

That intensified after their Champions League defeat by La Liga side Sevilla.

“I understand the sadness of being knocked out in the Champions League, but I don’t understand anything more than that,” Mourinho told CNN.

“In the history of football all around the world, not just in England, you had the biggest clubs with the moments of transition, you have the biggest clubs with moments of continuous and permanent victories, and these are phases in the club.”