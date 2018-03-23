Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Trump makes another Twitter firing

US President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to fire his national security advisor, General HR McMaster.

“I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9,” wrote Trump on his Twitter handle.

Two weeks ago, Trump fired Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State on the same platform.

Miguna takes NRM politics to London

Self proclaimed NRM general Miguna Miguna has taken NASA politics to London, where he is expected to give a lecture at Oxford University before meeting Kenyans in London.

“Join Dr Miguna Miguna at this event to engage, deliberate and consider pragmatic, multifaceted, complex and speedy ways of leading the long-suffering Kenyans to freedom,” reads the event’s invite.

Alshabaab claims Somalia attack

Militant group al-Shabab says it is behind a blast outside a busy hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu,

The terror group’s military spokesman said they had killed “10 people, including soldiers and officers”.

However, Abdikadir Abdirahman, who is the director of the city’s sole ambulance service, Amin, put the death toll lower, at six.

He said 22 people were injured.

The blast took place outside the Hotel Wehliye, on the Makka Almukarramah road, which is a common target for al-Shabab, which is battling the UN-backed government in Somalia.

Business highlights

Kenyans awed by KNBS unemployment report

Kenyans are reeling from the surprise following Kenya National Bureau of Statistics report released yesterday, placing the rate of unemployment at a mere 7.4 percent.

“We will be fooling ourselves if we accepted that unemployment is 7.4 per cent. It is way higher than we would like to admit,” says Dr. Bitange Ndemo, an associate professor at the University of Nairobi’s School of Business.

According to KNBS, the survey defined unemployment as ” having worked for at least one hour during the past one week when the survey was done; actively looking for a job and available to take up employment”.

Nairobi richest county in Kenya

Nairobi county has taken the lead in a county wealth listing, with Turkana lagging at last position. The report by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that in Nairobi, 17 out of every 100 people live in poverty. Nyeri, Meru, Kirinyaga and Narok counties registered 17, 19, 22 and 23 people out of 100 living in poverty. Slightly above Turkana county are Marsabit, Wajir, Tana River, West Pokot and Isiolo counties with 63.7,62.6, 62.2, 57.4 and 51.9 per cent of residents living in poverty.

Facebook’s Zuckerberg speaks out over Cambridge Analytica ‘breach’

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has admitted that the social network “made mistakes” that led to millions of Facebook users having their data exploited by a political consultancy.

Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly using the data on behalf of political clients.

In a statement, Mr Zuckerberg said a “breach of trust” had occurred.

In a later interview with CNN he said he was “really sorry”, and pledged to take action against “rogue apps”.

He added that he was “happy” to testify before Congress “if it’s the right thing to do”.

Sports highlights

Australian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton top

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton led Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in second practice at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Just 0.283 seconds separated Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari.

“The gap closed up a little bit between all the cars, but that’s exciting anyway,” he said.

“It’s more challenging for me to eke out more from the car, discover whether I have lost something or they have all gained, but I enjoyed driving.”

Hamilton was 0.127secs clear of Verstappen, although the world champion looked as if he had more potential had he not lost time on his quickest lap.

The world champion’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas was third, from the Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen.

Dustin Johnson knocked out with second defeat

World number one Dustin Johnson was knocked out of the World Golf Championships with a game to play after a second straight defeat in Austin.

The 33-year-old defending champion followed a first-day loss to Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger with a 4&3 defeat by Canada’s Adam Hadwin which means he cannot qualify for the knockout stages.

Rory McIlroy kept alive his title hopes with a 2&1 win over Jhonattan Vegas.

Peter Uihlein – who beat McIlroy on Wednesday – lost to Brian Harman.

Jose Mourinho: Man Utd boss says ‘people with brains’ understand team in transition

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says people with “a brain” and “common sense” appreciate the team is in a period of transition.

Mourinho has repeatedly been criticised for a style of play that is perceived to be unadventurous.

That intensified after their Champions League defeat by La Liga side Sevilla.

“I understand the sadness of being knocked out in the Champions League, but I don’t understand anything more than that,” Mourinho told CNN.

“In the history of football all around the world, not just in England, you had the biggest clubs with the moments of transition, you have the biggest clubs with moments of continuous and permanent victories, and these are phases in the club.”