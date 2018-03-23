Afternoon business highlights

Kenyans awed by KNBS unemployment report

Kenyans are reeling from the surprise following Kenya National Bureau of Statistics report released yesterday, placing the rate of unemployment at a mere 7.4 percent.

“We will be fooling ourselves if we accepted that unemployment is 7.4 per cent. It is way higher than we would like to admit,” says Dr. Bitange Ndemo, an associate professor at the University of Nairobi’s School of Business.

According to KNBS, the survey defined unemployment as ” having worked for at least one hour during the past one week when the survey was done; actively looking for a job and available to take up employment”.

Nairobi richest county in Kenya

Nairobi county has taken the lead in a county wealth listing, with Turkana lagging at last position. The report by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that in Nairobi, 17 out of every 100 people live in poverty. Nyeri, Meru, Kirinyaga and Narok counties registered 17, 19, 22 and 23 people out of 100 living in poverty. Slightly above Turkana county are Marsabit, Wajir, Tana River, West Pokot and Isiolo counties with 63.7,62.6, 62.2, 57.4 and 51.9 per cent of residents living in poverty.

Facebook’s Zuckerberg speaks out over Cambridge Analytica ‘breach’

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has admitted that the social network “made mistakes” that led to millions of Facebook users having their data exploited by a political consultancy.

Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly using the data on behalf of political clients.

In a statement, Mr Zuckerberg said a “breach of trust” had occurred.

In a later interview with CNN he said he was “really sorry”, and pledged to take action against “rogue apps”.

He added that he was “happy” to testify before Congress “if it’s the right thing to do”.