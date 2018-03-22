Sports highlights – March 22, 2018

Kenya’s Gor Mahia paired with SuperSport United in Confederation Cup

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia were paired with South African club SuperSport United in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off round following a draw conducted on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt. Gor, who were relegated to Africa’s second best club competition after being eliminated by Esperance of Tunisia in the CAF Champions League first round, will host the first leg between April 6 and 8 with the return leg scheduled 10 days later away in South Africa.

Arsenal Midfielder Jack Wilshere says England are planning for future with young squad

England midfielder Jack Wilshere has played down World Cup expectations but believes this summer could be a stepping stone towards a brighter future for Gareth Southgate’s inexperienced team. The Arsenal player is hoping to win his first cap in nearly two years in warm-up friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy having regained his place in Arsene Wenger’s team this season after a spell on loan at Bournemouth in 2016/17. The squad Wilshere has rejoined has changed greatly from the one he first broke into as a promising 18-year-old in 2010, however.

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel ready for F1 2018 title battle

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel are set for a ‘best of the best’ championship fight in 2018, with Vettel targeting the “ultimate satisfaction” of a title win for Ferrari. The much-anticipated season kicks off this weekend at the Australian GP with both Vettel and Hamilton – who endured an intense and often heated title battle last year – seeking a fifth world championship crown. Were either Vettel or Hamilton to prevail, they would become just the third driver in the sport’s history to claim a fifth title.