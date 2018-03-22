Newspaper summaries – March 22, 2018

The Nation

1.3 million elderly to receive health insurance cover

The government will now enrol all the 1.3 million people above the age of 70 years in the National Health Insurance Programme, Deputy President William Ruto said today. Speaking at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies when he officially opened the second National Social Protection Conference, Mr Ruto said the step is in line with the government’s aim of achieving universal health coverage.

IEBC ready for by-elections: Wafula Chebukati

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is ready to hold by-elections for the 24 elective positions nullified by the court, Chairman Wafula Chebukati has said. At the closure of the petition-filing window on September 8, a total of 277 cases had been lodged challenging outcomes of six elective-seat races.

CA boss Wangusi defies Uhuru’s Sh1bn cash order

The Communications Authority of Kenya says it cannot foot the Sh1 billion bill required by the police for the war on cybercrime as ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month. Director-General Francis Wangusi on Tuesday said funds are already committed to other projects and the authority does not have the money required by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. Last month, President Kenyatta directed that CA gives Sh1 billion from the Universal Service Fund to the DCI.

The Standard

Raila calls crisis meeting as ODM plots another onslaught against Ford Kenya

National Super Alliance senators have been summoned for a meeting this morning to discuss the removal of Moses Wetang’ula as Senate minority leader. The parliamentary group meeting is yet another effort by Raila Odinga to save Wetang’ula, who was replaced by Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) Siaya Senator James Orengo. NASA senators on Tuesday defied their principals and unanimously voted to replace Wetang’ula, sparking angry reactions from the affiliate parties of Ford Kenya, Amani National Congress (ANC), and Wiper.

Family of 27-year-old man slain by police officer Katitu asks court not to hang him

The mother of a 27-year-old man killed by a police officer in Githurai has requested the court not to sentence her son’s killer to death. Purity Wanjiku told High Court judge James Wakiaga that she did not believe in the ‘eye-for-an-eye’ system of justice. The policeman, Titus Musila alias Katitu, was convicted for murdering Kenneth Kimani in 2013.

170 MPs renew push to sack Health CS Kariuki

MPs yesterday raised the stakes for Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki’s survival by formally filing a motion for her dismissal. This could pit the lawmakers against the Executive as the move goes against State House’s advice. Ms Kariuki found herself walking a tight rope following the suspension of Kenyatta National Hospital boss Lily Koros. Yesterday, the lawmakers submitted the motion to National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai accompanied by over 170 signatures of MPs.

The Star

Raila warns his MPs to keep off Ruto 2022 bid

A new and vicious political battle looms between Deputy President William Ruto and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga, just two weeks after the latter agreed to a ceasefire with President Uhuru Kenyatta. The Star has established there are growing concerns in ODM that Ruto is taking advantage of the truce between the ex-Prime Minister and President Kenyatta to raid Raila’s lieutenants and reposition himself. The DP has been on a massive charm offensive to expand his political base amid disquiet in his inner circle that the Uhuru-Raila handshake is designed to place roadblocks on his path to power. He has also been reaching out to political kingpins associated with the Opposition.

Cancer centre cuts fare budget for Coast, but cure still costly

The Coast General Hospital now boasts of a new cancer centre, which is fully fledged, well equipped, has trained staff and a bigger area to receive and treat patients. The Bamburi Cement Cancer Centre, built in conjunction with Bamburi Cement Limited, was launched by the Mombasa government at the end of last year after Sh18 million renovations. The centre is the second largest in the country and the only fully equipped public oncology centre in the Coast region.

Jubilee dismisses call to come clean on Cambridge Analytica

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has dismissed ODM’s demand that it comes clean on UK firm Cambridge Analytica’s involvement in the outcome of the 2017 polls. Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju yesterday said the 2017 election was won on the strength of campaigns and rallies the party mounted, not on social media propaganda as claimed.

Business Daily

More than half of Kenyans would migrate if they could, survey finds

More than half of Kenyans would immediately move to another country if they could, a survey by an international polling agency has found. The proportion of Kenyans saying they would like to emigrate — 54 per cent — was the third highest among six sub-Saharan Africa countries included in survey results released yesterday by the US-based Pew Research Centre. But only 19 per cent of Kenyans interviewed a year ago by Pew researchers said they actually plan to move to another country in the next five years. Of those Kenyans saying they wish to leave the country, 55 per cent listed the US as their preferred destination.

Energy PS sees lower power bills if rains continue

The cost of electricity will significantly reduce if the rains continue, Energy Principal Secretary Eng. Joseph Njoroge has said citing increased water levels at Masinga dam. The dam, which is usually closed if water levels hit 1,035 cubic metres, now has 1038.8 cubic metres since the rains began. The PS said Wednesday that the ministry expects rains to continue to raise water levels and consequently lead to a drop in cost of electricity in the long-term.

Energy agency plans tariff cuts for small power producers

The Energy regulator plans to cut costly electricity tariffs that small power generators charge homes that are not connected to the Kenya Power grid. The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said on Wednesday that fresh regulations, expected before year-end, are expected to lower the retail tariffs of the smaller electricity distributors whose costs are up to 12 times what Kenya Power levies. The mini-power generators will have the option of buying bulk electricity from Kenya Power for onward selling to homes and businesses through their mini-grids, an option that Tatu City real estate is eyeing.