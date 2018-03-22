News headlines

News highlights

Jubilee denies claims that UK firm Cambridge Analytica managed Uhuru’s campaign

The Jubilee Party has dismissed claims by a representative of consultancy, Cambridge Analytica that they stage-managed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election in 2013 and 2017. Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe said they never dealt directly with Cambridge Analytica with the extent of their engagement being through an affiliated company he identified as SCL. The statement follows an expose aired by Channel 4 News in the UK, which includes hidden camera footage of company Executive Malcom Turnbull stating that the company re-branded the entire party twice, wrote their manifesto, and ran research and analysis for Uhuru’s campaign.

Ksh21 billion went missing during Kidero’s term, audit reveals

Nairobi County’s previous administration cannot account for Ksh21 billion in funds, an audit report by KMPG has reveale. The analysis found that the previous government was involved in serious misappropriation of funds at the county. According to the report, approximately Ksh21 billion in payments were not processed in IFMIS and the county did not maintain adequate accounting records to facilitate scrutiny of the related transactions.

Crack down on Mombasa gangs intensifies as police gun down suspected thug

Mombasa County police boss Johnston Ipara has confirmed that authorities gunned down a wanted gangster while he was trying to shoot officers who raided his house on Wednesday, The shooting raises the number of those gunned down in the last two weeks to nine. The suspect was shot dead in Bombolulu area in an operation by a special unit cracking down on gangs wreaking havoc in several parts. Ipara said three pistols, 47 bullets and stolen household items were recovered from the suspect’s house.

Business highlights

Kenya signs African Continental Free Trade Area agreement

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed the landmark agreement creating African Continental Free Trade Area, bringing 54 nations under one common market. The agreement that is expected to be signed by all member states of the African Union will create a market of 1.2 billion people with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of more than $2 trillion. Moreover, Africa’s population is expected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050, according to the African Union. African heads of state agreed to establish a continental free trade area in 2012 and started negotiations in 2015.

Food imports up 58% due to poor weather in 2017

Poor weather prompted Kenya’s government to implement subsidies and waivers of import duties between mid-May and December to smoothen purchase of such food as maize, milk powder and sugar from abroad to meet demand and ease spiking prices followed a biting drought. The result was that Kenya’s food imports jumped 58.33% in January compared to a year earlier, reflecting last year’s deficit in production as a result of poor rainfall. The country’s food import bill jumped to Ksh20.9 billion from Ksh13.2 billion in January 2017, fresh data by the Kenya national Bureau of Statistics shows.

Competition Authority recognised for financial inclusion

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) and the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markers Authority (CMA) were co-winners at this year’s Competition Advocacy Contest for their role in “promoting structural reforms in key sectors.” The CAK was also recognised for ensuring that financial service providers, including commercial banks, disclose the cost of their mobile services prior to a transaction taking place.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s Gor Mahia paired with SuperSport United in Confederation Cup

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia were paired with South African club SuperSport United in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off round following a draw conducted on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt. Gor, who were relegated to Africa’s second best club competition after being eliminated by Esperance of Tunisia in the CAF Champions League first round, will host the first leg between April 6 and 8 with the return leg scheduled 10 days later away in South Africa.

Arsenal Midfielder Jack Wilshere says England are planning for future with young squad

England midfielder Jack Wilshere has played down World Cup expectations but believes this summer could be a stepping stone towards a brighter future for Gareth Southgate’s inexperienced team. The Arsenal player is hoping to win his first cap in nearly two years in warm-up friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy having regained his place in Arsene Wenger’s team this season after a spell on loan at Bournemouth in 2016/17. The squad Wilshere has rejoined has changed greatly from the one he first broke into as a promising 18-year-old in 2010, however.

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel ready for F1 2018 title battle

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel are set for a ‘best of the best’ championship fight in 2018, with Vettel targeting the “ultimate satisfaction” of a title win for Ferrari. The much-anticipated season kicks off this weekend at the Australian GP with both Vettel and Hamilton – who endured an intense and often heated title battle last year – seeking a fifth world championship crown. Were either Vettel or Hamilton to prevail, they would become just the third driver in the sport’s history to claim a fifth title.