Government to continuously review refugee policies to strengthen refugee and host community protection

The Government of Kenya has assured it will continuously review the refugee policies in order to strengthen refugee and host community protection. The state affirmed that it had already made recommendations for the amendment of the Refugee Act 2006 to accommodate new thinking in Refugee Management as a quick win.

The long term plan, the government says, is to develop a new law that will guide the refugee management into the future. Speaking at the IGAD Inter-Ministerial Committee Meeting on the Nairobi declaration and action plan on durable solutions for Somali refugees, Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of interior and coordination of Government Patrick Ole Ntutu noted that Kenya is committed to the Somali situation.

‘It is exactly a year since our Heads of State and Governments met here in Nairobi in a Special Summit, to seek durable solutions for the more than 900,000 Somali refugees who have been displaced as a result of what is arguably the world’s most protracted conflict. The landmark event clearly demonstrated the common concern of the regional leaders and the International Community on the plight of Somali refugees. More, importantly, the Nairobi Declaration and the Comprehensive Plan of Action that resulted from the meeting reflects their commitment to marshal a comprehensive integrated regional approach to deliver durable solutions for Somali refugees. Today’s meeting is a great opportunity to take stock of the progress of the implementation of the Declaration and the Plan of Action,’

read the CS Interior speech delivered by Hon. Patrick Ole Ntutu.

The CAS affirmed that Kenya has continued to protect and provide for refugees in line with its National and International obligations adding that Kenya has remained steadfast in its commitment to deliver on the pledges made under the Comprehensive Plan of Action.

‘In this regard, the Government of Kenya is at an advanced stage in the development of a National Action Plan for the delivery of its commitments made during the summit,’

he said.

He revealed that the draft National Action Plan has been shared with stakeholders for their input. This Action plan when complete will specify the required policy changes, investments or other actions required to deliver on the pledges.

The National Action Plan will additionally detail donor engagement and resources that are required to meet the commitments. Hon. Ole Ntutu also assured that the government will also align the pledges with the country’s development plans including the Vision 2030, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

‘It is important to note that for our objectives to come to fruition, financial support is very crucial. As we build partnership among ourselves, it is imperative for the international community to also honour their pledges in the spirit of responsibility sharing,’

he said.

Even pending the finalization of the National Action Plan, the Government has continued to progressively deliver on its commitments in different areas of the refugee protection in Kenya including registration, education and training, security, business and investments for refugees and host communities, voluntary repatriation, and environmental conservation. In order to develop the skills of young refugees, the Government formed a Technical Working Group to develop a refugee Education Policy. This is in line with the Djibouti Declaration of December 2017 on refugee education in the IGAD region. The working group is expected to finalize its work soon.

National security being a paramount element in the whole refugee management pyramid, the government strives to ensure that all refugees in the country are documented. Documentation is important as the Refugee Identity Card is the basic tool to enable refugees engage in any livelihood activity.

‘I want to commend the humanitarian agencies for the efforts they put in helping refugees in the IGAD region and the country. However, I still call upon the development partners to be more visible in supporting host countries by supporting initiatives for job creation, education and training and creation of conducive business environment in order to improve the lives of refugees and host communities. As we continue to engage in this forum, I hope we will all maximise on this opportunity to exchange our experiences on refugee issues and create strong lasting networks in this sector that will help graduate refugees from aid reliance to sustainable self-reliance,’

he concluded.