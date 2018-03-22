Evening news headlines

News highlights

NYS deploys buses in Nairobi to help address commuter crisis following heavy rains

The National Youth Service (NYS) is set to deploy 27 buses to help alleviate the commuter crisis in Nairobi occasioned by the ongoing heavy rains, NYS Director General Richard Ndubai has announced. He said the decision to deploy the NYS buses was made to save commuters from the high fares that are charged by public commuter vehicles during the current season. Ndubai said that the NYS buses will charge a flat of Sh50 regardless of the distances and the routes used by commuters from high population areas of Nairobi.

NASA Senators move to discuss Moses Wetangula’s fate

Senators allied to the National Super Alliance (NASA) will hold a retreat within the next two weeks to discuss the fate of ousted Minority Leader Moses Wetangula. According to NASA leader Raila Odinga, the Senators had, in a meeting held at a Nairobi hotel Thursday morning, explained to the alliance summit their decision to recall Wetangula as Minority Leader and replacing him with Siaya Senator James Orengo.

Bashir drops motion to impeach Health CS Sicily Kariuki

A motion to have Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki impeached has been dropped. Majority Leader Aden Duale said the House leadership has resolved to handle the matter internally as the issues raised against the CS are not amount to gross violations of the constitution. He added that Mandera North MP Bashir Addullahi, who had moved the motion, agreed to drop the motion after consultations on Thursday morning.

Business highlights

Higher central bank reserves likely to boost Kenyan shilling

The Kenyan shilling, Ghanaian cedi and the Zambian kwacha are expected to gain next weekas the Ugandan shilling comes under pressure. The Kenyan shilling is expected to strengthen, helped by foreign investor interest in stocks, and positive sentiments due to the central bank’s robust foreign exchange reserves. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.85/101.05 to the dollar, compared with 101.20/40 at last Thursday’s close.

Kenya lifts ban on Ugandan poultry

Kenya’s government will lift a ban on poultry products from Uganda in totality after a 15-month embargo that saw chicken and eggs prohibited from accessing Kenya’s market after the outbreak of a viral disease. Deputy Director of Veterinary Services, Michael Cheruiyot, says the move follows talks with Uganda and an assessment that ascertained the neighbouring country is now free of avian influenza disease.

Nigerian manufacturers reject AfCFTA agreement

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) President Frank Jacobs has said that the association will not support the Federal Government’s adoption and ratification of the recently signed free trade agreement until issues of market access and enforcement of rules of origin were addressed. MAN today supported the country’s refusal to sign the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) even as an estimated 44 countries signed the agreement in Kigali, Rwanda on Wednesday.

Sports highlights

West Ham issue lifetime bans to fans following Burnley disturbances

West Ham have issued lifetime bans to at least five supporters involved in disturbances during their defeat to Burnley at the London Stadium on March 10. The club has taken “swift and decisive action” against individuals who were found to have committed “acts of severe violence and physical aggression”. The match was marred by a series of pitch invasions and widespread supporter unrest, with club director Trevor Brooking confirming co-owner David Sullivan was struck by a coin towards the end of the game.

Gareth Bale breaks Wales goal scoring record

Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick to become Wales’ record goalscorer as Ryan Giggs started his managerial reign with a comfortable victory over China. Bale scored twice in the first-half of the China Cup semi-final in Nanning and was substituted after scoring a third. Sam Vokes added two while debutant Harry Wilson also struck for Wales.

Boxing star Anthony Joshua interested in rematch against Dillian Whyte

Anthony Joshua knows old rival Dillian Whyte is plotting a route back towards him, and has welcomed the idea of a second fight. Whyte must first defeat Lucas Browne on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, before receiving the chance to avenge his knockout loss to Joshua from late 2015.