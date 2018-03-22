Afternoon sports highlights – March 22, 2018

England stars get asthma tests ahead of World Cup

England’s footballers have been given controversial asthma tests in preparation for this summer’s World Cup. Reports indicate that the Football Association contacted clubs at the end of last month informing them of their plan to offer Eucapnic Voluntary Hyperpnea tests to Gareth Southgate’s squad at St George’s Park this week. But the move could leave the national team open to accusations that they have entered ‘a grey area’ even if such testing is fairly commonplace in elite sport.

Liverpool confident of beating Manchester United and Arsenal to Jorginho transfer

Liverpool are confident of beating Manchester United and Arsenal to Napoli midfielder Jorginho this summer as Emre Can heads for the Anfield exit. The Brazilian-born star is in the Italy squad for friendlies against Argentina in Manchester on Friday and England at Wembley four days later. Jorginho holds a dual passport, and has now won three Azzuri caps — and if it comes down to a straight fight between the trio for his services, Liverpool would be favourites.

Alexis Sanchez expected better of himself since joining Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez says he expected better of himself following his move to Manchester United. Sanchez joined United from Arsenal in January but has managed just one goal in 10 appearances since arriving at Old Trafford. The 29-year-old admits he has struggled to adapt to his new life in Manchester after four seasons with the Gunners.