Afternoon news headines

News highlights

Kenyatta National Hospital on the spot again for botched medical procedure

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) is on the spot yet again for an alleged botched medical procedure. The institution says it is probing yet another complaint of an alleged botched up procedure in the wake of the brain surgery mix-up. According to Susan Nekesa, the hospital’s doctors ruptured her intestines during a caesarean section delivery leading to several complications and she now accusing the institution of negligence. In a statement, the hospital’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Thomas Mutie explained that the management takes such matters seriously and is committed to take corrective measures to prevent any such incidences.

Nairobi County MCAs push for construction of parking silos

Members of the Nairobi County Assembly (MCAs) have urged the Executive to consider developing multi-storey parking lots in all available county plots within the greater Central Business District. The mover of the Motion Pius Mbono Zimmerman MCA, singled out the parking space adjacent to the Supreme Court and nearby sunken parking lot, saying they can be used to create additional parking space as well generate revenue to the county. Mbono recommended involvement of public-private partnerships to develop the vacant plots.

Matiangi sets the record straight on closure of Kiambu bars

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has denied recent claims that he ordered the closure of bars within Kiambu County to curtail the sale and distribution of illicit brews. The Interior Ministry stated that at no time did the CS order closure of bars there, or in any other part of the country. The Ministry’s Communication Director Mwenda Njoka, Matiangi asked inter-agency authorities involved in licensing of bars and other establishments that sell alcoholic beverages to carry out thorough vetting of closed establishments to ensure that only those that meet the requisite legal conditions are allowed to re-open.

Business highlights

Government confirms plan to pay millers Ksh7.6 billion from food subsidy programme

Millers and transporters are owed Ksh7.6 billion by the government accrued from the concluded food subsidy programme. Agriculture chief administrative secretary Andrew Tuimur said the money has been factored in the supplementary budget and millers will be paid once it has been approved by Parliament. Millers argue that their activities have been paralysed as they are not able to stock maize as should be the case and that they are buying small quantities for immediate use.

Mombasa refinery expects crude oil in May

Mombasa’s oil refinery will receive eight trucks of crude oil daily when operations kick off in May this year, Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes has said. The refinery, which has been dormant since 2013, was taken over by the Kenya Pipeline Company early last year in a three-year lease aimed at facilitating the planned early oil programme. The refinery was to be modified at an estimated cost of Sh1.5 billion to store waxy crude oil from Liokichar Basin for export.

CBK complete outstanding interest rate cap policy reviews in three months

The Central Bank of Kenya will complete outstanding policy reviews not limited to that of interest rate caps by June this year. This means that three months from today, the bank is likely to have made a conclusions on whether to abolish or modify the interest rate caps, a move set to see the cost of loans rise. Addressing the press , a day after lowering the Central Bank Rate by 0.5 percentage points , CBK governor Patrick Njoroge said that the decision to review the CBR was made on the backdrop of a contained inflation and signs of a strong fiscal consolidation at the Treasury.

Sports highlights

England stars get asthma tests ahead of World Cup

England’s footballers have been given controversial asthma tests in preparation for this summer’s World Cup. Reports indicate that the Football Association contacted clubs at the end of last month informing them of their plan to offer Eucapnic Voluntary Hyperpnea tests to Gareth Southgate’s squad at St George’s Park this week. But the move could leave the national team open to accusations that they have entered ‘a grey area’ even if such testing is fairly commonplace in elite sport.

Liverpool confident of beating Manchester United and Arsenal to Jorginho transfer

Liverpool are confident of beating Manchester United and Arsenal to Napoli midfielder Jorginho this summer as Emre Can heads for the Anfield exit. The Brazilian-born star is in the Italy squad for friendlies against Argentina in Manchester on Friday and England at Wembley four days later. Jorginho holds a dual passport, and has now won three Azzuri caps — and if it comes down to a straight fight between the trio for his services, Liverpool would be favourites.

Alexis Sanchez expected better of himself since joining Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez says he expected better of himself following his move to Manchester United. Sanchez joined United from Arsenal in January but has managed just one goal in 10 appearances since arriving at Old Trafford. The 29-year-old admits he has struggled to adapt to his new life in Manchester after four seasons with the Gunners.