Sports highlights – March 21, 2018

Leicester’s Harry Maguire has sights set on England starting role at World Cup

Leicester centre-half Harry Maguire believes he is in the form of his life and has set his sights on a starting place for England at this summer’s World Cup.The 25-year-old has won three caps since making his debut against Lithuania in October and could add to that total during England’s upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy.

Man United boss Mourinho wants four big-name signings to compete with Man City

Jose Mourinho wants to sell up to eight Manchester United players this summer so he can finance moves for Marco Verratti, Toni Kroos, Toby Alderweireld and Samuel Umtiti. Mourinho is also planning to tie up deals for defensive recruits when the summer rolls around. United saw their Premier League title hopes extinguished before Christmas as Pep Guardiola’s City streaked ahead at the top of the table.

Arsenal consider Ksh6 billion bid for Nabil Fekir

Arsenal are considering a £45 million (Ksh6.38 billion) bid for France midfielder Nabil Fekir after his agent suggested he could leave Lyon in the summer. Arsene Wenger is interested in bringing the 24-year-old attacking midfielder to the Emirates.