Newspaper summaries – March 21, 2018

Daily Nation

Nasa wants UK, US to probe Cambridge Analytica role in Kenya election poll

A full investigation must be carried out into a UK consultancy firm which helped take Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta to victory, the National Super Alliance (Nasa) has told the BBC. Nasa CEO Norman Magaya accused Cambridge Analytica and the ruling party of trying to “subvert the people’s will”. Cambridge Analytica bosses were apparently caught on camera boasting of the control they had exerted in Kenya.

CS Sicily Kariuki defends importation of Cuban doctors

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has defended the importation of Cuban doctors, saying only specialists would be hired.Addressing journalists in Nyeri town on Monday, the minister said bringing in Cuban doctors would reduce the shortage of specialists in Kenya.“Counties are in dire need of specialists. The Cuban doctors will be in the country on a two-year contract,” she said.

Counter-offer for dons pay to await job evaluation – Rotich

A counter-offer for striking lecturers will only be tabled after a job evaluation has been concluded, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has said.The announcement is likely to prolong the dispute as the strike enters its 21st day.Mr Rotich told the National Assembly’s Education committee, chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly, that a court case by lecturers to stop the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) from concluding the job evaluation had made it hard for the government to come up with the counter-offer.

The Standard

MPs poke holes in Mombasa-Nairobi expressway plan

Transport ministry’s plans to construct the Sh300 billion Mombasa-Nairobi Expressway could run into headwinds after Parliament took issue with the tendering process. The National Assembly Committee on Transport yesterday queried how the contract was awarded without a competitive tendering process. American firm Bechtel was awarded the tender for the 472km road and has already started laying the ground.

NASA senators defy Raila, kick out Wetang’ula

National Super Alliance senators yesterday defied their leader and voted to oust Moses Wetang’ula from the Minority Leader position. Sources said the 28 senators declined an invitation to Capitol Hill for a meeting with Raila Odinga, apparently to talk them out of their planned action, and instead went ahead with the vote at Parliament Buildings to replace the Ford Kenya leader with Siaya Senator James Orengo.

Governor Joho says 2017 PEV victims should be compensated under Uhuru- Raila pact

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has called for compensation of families that lost their loved ones in election-related killings last year. Mr Joho called on the national government to act fast to compensate residents, terming it an important step in reconciliation efforts. Local activists have claimed up to 92 people were killed and 86 others sexually assaulted, figures the police have disputed.

The Star

ODM has betrayed pre-election pact – Mudavadi

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi yesterday accused Raila Odinga’s ODM party of not honouring the pre-election pact.The ANC leader said the removal of Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula as the Senate Minority leader was reprehensible and a tragic mischief. He spoke during a Parliamentary Group Meeting at the ANC headquarters in Nairobi.The agenda of the meeting was to chart the way forward, following President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila’s unity.

Wetang’ula ouster sinks NASA into deeper crisis

The Opposition NASA coalition yesterday sunk further into disarray after defiant senators finally dethroned co-principal Moses Wetang’ula as Senate Minority leader and replaced him with Siaya Senator James Orengo.The move by NASA senators drew a furious response from three member parties – ANC, Wiper and Ford Kenya – which accused the dominant ODM of bullying its partners in the alliance.

PAC quizzes election chiefs over faulty devices in poll

IEBC chiefs were yesterday put to task to explain a Sh250 million payment for electronic devices that failed during the 2013 General Election.The team lead by the current chief executive Ezra Chiloba were questioned by the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee for making the payment to Face Technologies Limited in 2015.They were responding to the Auditor General report for 2014/2015.

Business Daily

Regulator says flooded Athi River estate not on riparian land

The section of the upmarket Green-Park Estate in Athi River that was flooded after Stoni Athi River burst its banks does not lie on riparian land, the National Environment and Management Authority (NEMA) has said.NEMA director-general Geoffrey Wahungu said Tuesday that the Sh30 billion development is simply situated in a low-lying zone. His comments come days after residents whose property and houses were damaged by flood water blamed NEMA for their woes.

Drones firm in plea to reduce fees for would be owners

An unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) company has called for a review of licensing fees imposed on would-be owners terming the newly gazetted charges prohibitive.Astral Aerial Services Business Development Manager Kush Gadhia said while drones have become popular recreational gadgets as well as must-have commercial gadgets, requirement for getting a permit are locking out many prospective owners.

Auctioneers storm Uchumi outlet in Kisumu

Auctioneers on Tuesday descended on Uchumi Supermarket’sbranch in Kisumu demanding to cart away belongings over Sh14 million rent arears.Pambo Auctioneers stormed the retailer’s premises at West End Mall allegedly on instructions from the owner of the building.According to Pambo Manager Paul Oketch, the mall’s anchor tenant has failed to honour its part of the bargain after the two came into an agreement a fortnight ago.