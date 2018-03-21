News headlines

News highlights

Likoni ferry channel operations resume following disruption

The Coastal region’s Likoni crossing channel is once again operational after two days of disruption. MV Jambo and MV Nyayo ferries had been withdrawn due to mechanical problems. As such, motorists and commuters were forced to wait for hours to cross, with stampedes reported in the area.

Jubilee party campaigns linked to controversial London consultancy firm

The Jubilee party said paid for branding in the 2017 presidential election from SCL, affiliate of consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which is at the centre of an election manipulation scandal involving Facebook. “They were basically branding and all that but not directly,” Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe said on Tuesday. The London-based consultancy is best known for helping Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential bid in 2016.

New report reveals that women are usually short-changed on commercial land deals in Africa

A new report from the World Resources Institute (WRI) has found that women are often short-changed compared to men when communities are compensated or resettled during commercial land deals in Africa. The organisation’s researchers said that governments should take action to rectify the situation. The research showed men had received up to six times as much for their land. Although women usually had smaller land parcels, they also lost access to resources such as rivers, forests and social networks.

Business highlights

Kenya Airways posts 9-month after tax loss of Ksh6.1 billion

National carrier, Kenya Airways has said its nine-month after tax loss stood at Ksh6.1 billion, while its pretax loss was Ksh5.97 billion. The airline stated that its performance was hurt by a prolonged election period and rising fuel prices.

CBK urges investors to take advantage of new interest rate cut

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) hopes its surprise interest rate cut this week will encourage firms to invest more to spur lagging economic growth, Governor Patrick Njoroge said on Tuesday. Growth slid to an estimated 4.8% last year from 5.8% the year before, mainly due to a drought, a prolonged presidential election and a sluggish private sector credit growth.The finance ministry expects growth to rebound to 5.8% this year.

African Free Trade Deal could improve region’s credit profiles, says Moody’s report

The recently discussed African free trade deal could improve the region’s credit profiles, but obstacles will limit its benefits, rating’s agency Moody’s has affirmed. The group states that Africa’s under-developed infrastructure, non-tariff barriers and finance constraints will limit the potential benefits of a continental free trade agreement that is due to receive political backing before the end of this month, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report this week.

Sports highlights

Leicester’s Harry Maguire has sights set on England starting role at World Cup

Leicester centre-half Harry Maguire believes he is in the form of his life and has set his sights on a starting place for England at this summer’s World Cup.The 25-year-old has won three caps since making his debut against Lithuania in October and could add to that total during England’s upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy.

Man United boss Mourinho wants four big-name signings to compete with Man City

Jose Mourinho wants to sell up to eight Manchester United players this summer so he can finance moves for Marco Verratti, Toni Kroos, Toby Alderweireld and Samuel Umtiti. Mourinho is also planning to tie up deals for defensive recruits when the summer rolls around. United saw their Premier League title hopes extinguished before Christmas as Pep Guardiola’s City streaked ahead at the top of the table.

Arsenal consider Ksh6 billion bid for Nabil Fekir

Arsenal are considering a £45 million (Ksh6.38 billion) bid for France midfielder Nabil Fekir after his agent suggested he could leave Lyon in the summer. Arsene Wenger is interested in bringing the 24-year-old attacking midfielder to the Emirates.