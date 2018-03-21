Evening news headlines

News highlights

Five suspects charged with abducting 60 year old woman

Five suspects were today charged at the Kisii Law Courts over the abduction of a 60-year old woman from Bokeire village who went missing two weeks ago. Fredrick Nyambati Nyaruri, Benson Machuka, Joseph Moire Onduko, Reuben Onduso Ongeri and Christopher Oyugi Omwega appeared before senior resident magistrate, S.K. Onchoro and denied the charge. They are accused of abducting Esther Bochaberi Oyugi on the night of March 11, 2018, at Bokeire sub-location Kisii south sub county, jointly with others not before court.

KDF to plant 3 million trees in latest environmental conservation drive

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will step up environmental conservation initiatives starting with the planting of more than three million trees at Kibiku and Ololua forests. Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko while welcoming the KDF officers’ participation in environmental regeneration initiatives, said the ministry has commenced plans to integrate County, disciplined forces, public and private sector leadership teams in the ongoing national tree planting campaign.

Interior Ministry orders shut down of Kiambu bars

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has ordered all bars in Kiambu county closed with immediate effect. Matiang’i said bar owners should apply for licenses afresh and be vetted before being allowed back into the business.The application will be in accordance with the Kiambu County Alcoholic Drinks Control Act.The CS made the announcement on Wednesday when he launched the national crackdown on illicit liquor, second-generation brews, and narcotics in Makwa, Gatundu North.

Business highlights

AfDB to increase awareness with respect to intellectual property rights in the East African Community

The Board of the African Development Bank Group has approved a loan of US $30 million to support the establishment of Rwanda Innovation Fund (RIF). The main objective of the project is to promote innovation economy in Rwanda and the East African Community (EAC) region. The resource will be used to establish an investment vehicle focused on funding Tech-Enabled Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and to develop the country’s entrepreneurial/innovation ecosystem capacity. The Fund will support and provide equity financing for SMEs, train tech-oriented entrepreneurs in business planning and management, and increase awareness and sensitization with respect to intellectual property rights in Rwanda, the East African Community and beyond.

KAA tears down businesses outside Mombasa’s main airport

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) brought down premises and a church at Kwa Jomvu in Mombasa to demolish property located along Moi International Airport’s flight path. Mombasa county police commander, Johnston Ipara, confirmed that the demolition exercise was legal and followed a court order.

Damaged Narok-Mai Mahiu road set for redesign

The Kenya National Highway Authority plans to reroute the 13-kilometre Narok-Mai Mahiu section that collapsed during rainy seasons. KeNHA Director-General Peter Mundinia said the agency is mulling a redesign of the road as it is prone to damage during rainy seasons due to volcanic faultlines underneath the highway.The road was washed away twice with a span of a week, disrupting traffic headed to southern Nyanza, Bomet and Tanzania from Nairobi via Narok.

Sports highlights

Manager Jaap Stam leaves Reading as club battle Championship relegation

Jaap Stam has left Reading by mutual consent with the club just three points above the relegation zone in the Sky Bet Championship.Stam’s Reading were denied promotion to the Premier League after losing on penalties to Huddersfield in the play-off final at Wembley last season.Reading said majority shareholders Yongge Dai and Xiu Li Dai had wanted to give Stam “every opportunity” to turn their current form around but were forced to act after the club failed to win any of their last nine matches.

Ex Liverpool Midfielder Xabi Alonso prosecutors seek five-year jail term for alleged tax fraud

Spanish prosecutors are seeking a five-year jail sentence and a fine of €4 million (Ksh496.5 million) for former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso over accusations of tax fraud. Alonso is accused of not disclosing the full amount he was paid in image rights during his time at Real Madrid.

Forward Malcom Oliveira wants to join an ‘elite club’ amid interest from Arsenal and Tottenham

Arsenal and Tottenham target Malcom Oliveira says he wants to sign for an “elite club in Europe” and is currently learning English ahead of a possible move to the Premier League. French club Bordeaux refused to sell the Brazilian winger during the January window despite reported interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich, in addition to Arsenal and Tottenham.