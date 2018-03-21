Business highlights – March 21, 2018

Kenya Airways posts 9-month after tax loss of Ksh6.1 billion
National carrier, Kenya Airways has said its nine-month after tax loss stood at Ksh6.1 billion, while its pretax loss was Ksh5.97 billion. The airline stated that its performance was hurt by a prolonged election period and rising fuel prices.
CBK urges investors to take advantage of new interest rate cut
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) hopes its surprise interest rate cut this week will encourage firms to invest more to spur lagging economic growth, Governor Patrick Njoroge said on Tuesday. Growth slid to an estimated 4.8% last year from 5.8% the year before, mainly due to a drought, a prolonged presidential election and a sluggish private sector credit growth.The finance ministry expects growth to rebound to 5.8% this year.
African Free Trade Deal could improve region’s credit profiles, says Moody’s report
The recently discussed African free trade deal could improve the region’s credit profiles, but obstacles will limit its benefits, rating’s agency Moody’s has affirmed. The group states that Africa’s under-developed infrastructure, non-tariff barriers and finance constraints will limit the potential benefits of a continental free trade agreement that is due to receive political backing before the end of this month, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report this week.
