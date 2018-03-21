Afternoon sports highlights – March 21, 2018

Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand withdraws from England squad
Ryan Bertrand has withdrawn from the England squad for friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy due to a back problem, the FA has announced.Bertrand helped Southampton to a 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory against Wigan on Sunday and has now returned to the club as a precautionary measure.An FA statement read: “Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand has returned to his club for further assessment on a back issue.
Midfielder Jack Wilshere will give Arsenal another chance to offer him a better deal
Midfielder Jack Wilshere will give Arsenal another chance to offer him a new contract having already rejected a deal which included a pay cut on his £120,000 (Ksh17 million)-a-week salary. The 26-year-old England star could even go to the World Cup finals in Russia with his future still up in the air. Wilshere was told he must take a 25% pay cut to stay at the Emirates beyond this season. He has rejected that suggestion out of hand — and told Arsenal he will leave as a free agent if they do not up their offer.
Man United concerned about Sanchez’s poor performance
Manchester United are concerned that forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, is struggling to settle at the club and fear a repeat of the circumstances around Paris St-Germain winger Angel di Maria’s brief spell at Old Trafford. The 29-year-old’s disappointing form has produced only one goal in 10 games and he was on the bench for the first time when Jose Mourinho’s side beat Brighton in the FA Cup last Saturday.
