Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga urges Sonko to select young Deputy Governor

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has urged Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko to select a young person as his Deputy since the bulk of the votes he got were from the youth. She said she is not interested in the Nairobi Deputy Governor position after Sonko listed her as one of the 22 potential candidates and asked Nairobi residents online to help him nominate one. In a statement, Omanga said she is comfortable serving Kenyans in her current position in the Senate.

New rules to regulate use of drones in Kenya

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has published regulations for the commercial use of unmanned aerial vehicles – commonly known as drones.In an advert placed in the local dailies, KCAA Director General Gilbert Kibe stated that an operator of a remotely piloted aircraft system is expected to register it before use.He explained that anyone who already owns a drone imported into the country at the commencement of the regulations should apply to the authority within six months.

Uhuru jets to Rwanda for African Continental Free Trade Area deal signing

President Uhuru Kenyatta this morning traveled to Kigali, Rwanda, where he will join other African leaders in the signing of an agreement that will create a continental free trade area.The Heads of State and Government will gather in Rwanda to sign the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which is expected to increase intra-Africa trade above its current low level.The trade pact is expected to spur economic growth, industrialisation, improved infrastructure development and business diversification.

Business highlights

Treasury receives Ksh200 billion of second Eurobond cash

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge says Kenya received the full amount of the second Eurobond that was floated last month amounting to US$1.9 billion in an offshore account at Citibank New York February 28, 2018. He says the money was converted to Kenya shillings and transferred to the consolidated fund account belonging to the National Treasury.Njoroge says after conversion, about Sh201.9billion was debited in the Treasury account.

Kenya receives goods worth Ksh390 billion from China as trade deficit widens

The value of imports from China in 2017 reached Ksh390 billion, a 20% jump from Ksh337 billion the previous year, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has said. This is against the total imports of Ksh1.7 trillion during the year. The growth has been pinned on cheap prices of Chinese goods, aggressive marketing of products and services by its Government abroad as well as Chinese contractors snapping mega infrastructure projects that are built using Chinese equipment and raw materials.

Replace Kenyatta National Hospital Board, MPs say following surgery mix up

MPs want the board of the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) replaced following a brain surgery mix-up at the facility. In a report detailing its findings on the treatment mishap of two patients with head injuries, the National Assembly’s Health committee recommended the establishment of a new board that will be appraising top level management on the right personnel.The report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday points out the board’s failure in carrying out its functions for the sake of national interest.

Sports highlights

Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand withdraws from England squad

Ryan Bertrand has withdrawn from the England squad for friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy due to a back problem, the FA has announced.Bertrand helped Southampton to a 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory against Wigan on Sunday and has now returned to the club as a precautionary measure.An FA statement read: “Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand has returned to his club for further assessment on a back issue.

Midfielder Jack Wilshere will give Arsenal another chance to offer him a better deal

Midfielder Jack Wilshere will give Arsenal another chance to offer him a new contract having already rejected a deal which included a pay cut on his £120,000 (Ksh17 million)-a-week salary. The 26-year-old England star could even go to the World Cup finals in Russia with his future still up in the air. Wilshere was told he must take a 25% pay cut to stay at the Emirates beyond this season. He has rejected that suggestion out of hand — and told Arsenal he will leave as a free agent if they do not up their offer.

Man United concerned about Sanchez’s poor performance

Manchester United are concerned that forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, is struggling to settle at the club and fear a repeat of the circumstances around Paris St-Germain winger Angel di Maria’s brief spell at Old Trafford. The 29-year-old’s disappointing form has produced only one goal in 10 games and he was on the bench for the first time when Jose Mourinho’s side beat Brighton in the FA Cup last Saturday.