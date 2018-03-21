Afternoon business highlights – March 21, 2018

Treasury receives Ksh200 billion of second Eurobond cash

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge says Kenya received the full amount of the second Eurobond that was floated last month amounting to US$1.9 billion in an offshore account at Citibank New York February 28, 2018. He says the money was converted to Kenya shillings and transferred to the consolidated fund account belonging to the National Treasury.Njoroge says after conversion, about Sh201.9billion was debited in the Treasury account.

Kenya receives goods worth Ksh390 billion from China as trade deficit widens

The value of imports from China in 2017 reached Ksh390 billion, a 20% jump from Ksh337 billion the previous year, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has said. This is against the total imports of Ksh1.7 trillion during the year. The growth has been pinned on cheap prices of Chinese goods, aggressive marketing of products and services by its Government abroad as well as Chinese contractors snapping mega infrastructure projects that are built using Chinese equipment and raw materials.

Replace Kenyatta National Hospital Board, MPs say following surgery mix up

MPs want the board of the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) replaced following a brain surgery mix-up at the facility. In a report detailing its findings on the treatment mishap of two patients with head injuries, the National Assembly’s Health committee recommended the establishment of a new board that will be appraising top level management on the right personnel.The report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday points out the board’s failure in carrying out its functions for the sake of national interest.