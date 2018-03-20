Where to go ‘Glamping’ in South Africa this Easter

South Africa is, for varying and prodigious reasons, one of the continent’s top dream vacation destinations for tourists from across the world. From adventurous locations for the audacious types, lush wineries for the lovebirds, and a sundry natural world for wildlife lovers; South Africa also passes as a top port of call for those who love a luxurious escape into the bush camps. Wondering where to go glamping this Easter? Here are top selections from South Africa.

Idyllic Safari Getaway – Hoedspruit, Limpopo

The Idyllic Safari Getaway sublimely provides guests an authentic African experience. Located on the Klaserie Private Nature Reserve in Hoedspruit – Limpopo, it boasts fantastic style accents including bed canopies, woven rugs, and tall, thatched cathedral ceilings. With the luxuries of full ensuite bathrooms and super king-sized beds in beautifully designed rooms, along with striking views of the nature reserve and a dry riverbed that lies between the camp and a watering hole that often attracts wild animals, this stunning camp is every glamper’s haven. The camp is suitable for group of friends, families, and honeymooners and is only a five and a half hour’s drive from Johannesburg.

Safari Vacation Rentals – Kruger National Park

The Safari Vacation Rentals are perfect for guests who want to experience a combination of luxury and nature. Suitable for families and couples, the glamping site is located at the Wellness Escape in Kruger National Park, giving guests a one-of-a-kind view of the natural verdant landscape along the bank of the Sabie River. Make lasting memories gazing at the Milky Way during the nights, while sipping a glass of wine at the wooden deck. Did I mention you get to enjoy a private standalone lounge with a fireplace after taking a swim at the rim flow pool? Oh yes you can!

For that relaxing glamping experience, get a double treatment at the rentals’ private wellness room and thoughtfully equipped gym facility. Guests can also take a guided tour at the stunning Kruger National Park or the Mala Mala Game Reserve North of the Safari Vacation Rentals. For a day’s beach experience, head to nearby Maputo – the capital city of Mozambique.

Charming Pod Rental – Montagu

Situated on the famous Route 62 and only 14 kilometers from the historic town of Montagu, the Pod Rental is the ultimate glamping getaway with a handmade gypsy wagon that makes a classic experience. The immaculate property sits on a 50 hectares tourism field that started out as a farmstead. Catch up with family or friends this Easter, whilst making use of the available braai and a fire pit under the moonlight.

Enjoy a tour to the nearby Avalon natural hot springs and the Twistniet Nature Reserve east of the cottage; and end your glamping with some wine tasting along the world’s longest wine route.

Magical Tree Houses – Mala Mala Game Reserve

These luxury tree houses are located near the Mala Mala Game Reserve, and boasts nine luxury suites, each of which provide complete privacy. Guests are spoilt for luxurious choices of relaxation, from swimming at the private plunge pool overlooking the Sabie River, to soaking in a bubble bath, lazing on a bed with a good book, or reclining on the couch in a comfortable lounge. The Magical Tree Houses are ideal for an Easter Family vacation, since they offer plenty of activities for children especially those above the age of ten.

With breathtaking panoramic views of the encampment, glampers are treated to imaginatively and tastefully prepared meals, made from fresh produce; displayed in artful and spectacular settings. Enjoy a bottle from the selection of house wines at the onsite mini bar or at the wooden deck overlooking the rim flow swimming pool. Two game drives are available daily with refreshments and snacks, guided by a qualified ranger and tracker. What else could a glamper ask for?

Deluxe South African Safari Tent Rentals – Oudtshoorn, Western Cape

If you are looking for space during your glamping experience this Easter, then the South African Safari Tent Rentals is the place to head to. The tents are perfectly positioned around a big water dam and can sleep up to five guests. A fully equipped kitchen is available for that group or family meal-making together. To warm up during the chilly nights, set up the fireplace and enjoy an intimate setting for you and your loved ones. Ultimate privacy is provided, as both bedrooms have their own private entrances, a private bathroom with a hot shower cabin, wash basin and flushing toilet.

Nothing compares to a peaceful overlook of natural surroundings of a working farm or beautiful estate, which is exactly what the rentals offer glampers. When days get warmer, guests can transform the tent into a big outdoor living area, creating space to unwind and appreciate a festive family breakfast. All this while enjoying the beautiful weather and taking in the tranquil natural beauty of the South African landscape. The serene majestic farm sits in the middle of a pristine Karoo landscape with direct views on the Swartberg Mountains, offering glampers a mountain biking experience of a lifetime.