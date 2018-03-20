Sports highlights – March 20, 2018

Kenyans miss Kenya Open slots in Pre-Qualifier

The final three slots for the 2018 Barclays Kenya Open Golf Championship were filled at a Pre-Qualification tournament that was held on Monday at the Vet Lab Sports Club, where all Kenyan professional golfers missed out. Frenchman Victor Riu, who braved the morning rain over the course of his first few holes, qualified automatically after posting a 6-under par score at the par-72 golf course. Niclas Johansson from Sweden and Pedro Figueiredo from Portugal joined him for this year’s Kenya Open after emerging second and third respectively in a six-man play-off decider that was held over the first nine to determine the remaining two players who will take part at the tournament.

Doncaster secure 2-0 win against Bradford, easing Rovers relegation fears

Two goals from John Marquis eased Doncaster’s Sky Bet League One relegation fears as they beat Bradford 2-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium. The Rovers striker scored twice in the final 15 minutes to steer his side to victory on Monday night, lifting them seven points clear of the drop zone. Bradford, meanwhile, are still without a win after four games under Simon Grayson and remain seven points off the play-off places.

France coach Didier Deschamps to discuss form with Paul Pogba

France coach Didier Deschamps says Paul Pogba “won’t be enjoying” his current situation at Manchester United. The 25-year-old, who returned to Old Trafford from Juventus for £89 million (Ksh12.6 billion) in August 2016, has struggled to impress under Jose Mourinho this season and has been left out of the starting XI for United’s last three games. The midfielder is among those featured in the 25-man France squad for this month’s friendlies against Colombia and Russia, but with the World Cup looming, Deschamps is concerned about the player.