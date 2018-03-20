Samsung Electronics’ TV that blends with your interior décor set for Kenyan launch in July

Samsung Electronics Ltd. launched its 2018 QLED TVs on March 7 2018 ushering a new era of intelligent display, at a colorful event in New York, while the launch in Kenya is expected to take place in July, 2018. The company’s 2018 lineup features new innovations that enrich the lives of consumers by reimagining how TV integrates into the living room, how consumers enjoy their content, and how they interact with their devices.

During the New York launch Samsung highlighted its groundbreaking design elements, enhanced picture quality, and intuitive smart capabilities. The 2018 QLED line empowers consumers to enjoy content without distractions – even when viewers are not actively watching.

“Our 2018 lineup of televisions are truly our most innovative and sophisticated, designed for today’s consumer who is mindful of the aesthetics of their space,” said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are excited for consumers to experience our new TV lineup and features that offer more freedom to decide where and how the TV can be best enjoyed within the home.”

The 2018 QLED TV features improved picture quality, design, connectivity and intelligence, creating a truly limitless TV.

The standout feature for the 2018 lineup of QLED TVs is the “ambient mode,” an energy-saving function that allows the TV to elegantly display images as well as real-time information such as the weather or news. This is a major design decision made by the electronics giant that endeavors to blend the televisions into their surroundings.

The feature is designed to work for mounted TVs when users aren’t watching a show or movie. Its main intent is to match interior décor rather than having the TV looking like an eyesore on the wall. To set up the feature, you’ll need to take a picture of the mounted TV via the corresponding Samsung SmartThings app. From there, the app uses a color and brightness matching process to display the same color or pattern as the TV’s surroundings. Users can also upload their own photos instead or use pre-set décor images, such as a photo of mountains.

The ambient mode is also accessible via the Smart Things app, or a simplified remote and a new voice control assistant, Bixby, which is making its TV debut in the lineup. The intelligence platform allows users to use their voice to ask Bixby a question, issue a command, and activate a range of useful functions including simple controls over their TV and smart home appliances. The new QLED TVs are also designed to seamlessly connect with SmartThings-compatible devices to offer users even greater control over their home’s smart technology. In addition, the TVs’ Universal Guide service curates content from the TV and connected sources to offer users a customized viewing experience that they can enjoy at any time.

To create even more stunning picture quality, the TVs feature new Direct Full Array backlighting technology that ensures that the screen is illuminated accurately. This reduces blooming and halo effects and enables deeper contrast, with inky blacks and brilliant whites.

“The TV has an advanced anti-reflection technology that ensures that the TVs’ spectacular picture quality can be enjoyed from almost any angle, and also helps boost contrast. Aligned with the new products, which include models wider than 75 inches, Q Engine technology automatically upscales on-screen content to UHD levels to further enhance viewers’ immersion,” added Jonghee Han.

Samsung has also introduced a simple solution to eliminate cable clutter, called the One Invisible Connection, which integrates power cables and data lines that were previously separated to allow the TVs to harmonize with their surrounding aesthetic.