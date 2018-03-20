Nominated MP Sankok opposes plan to tax disabled police officers

Nominated MP David Ole Sankok has opposed plans by the National Police service to tax physically disabled police officers saying it will be retrogressive.
“I want to warn the Inspector General Joseph Boinett and the National Police Service will (NPS) not accept People living with Disabilities to pay taxes,” Ole Sankok told a press conference at Parliament buildings.
“Should we accept taxation, it will erode the gains we have made so far, since Kenya is a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, ”he added.
About 349,000 Kenyans have been registered as disabled in Kenya making them eligible and exempted taxation and enjoy services such as duty-free vehicles.
Sankok, who represents the disabled in parliament said PWDs always incur extra charges unlike other normal human beings.
“Should they go ahead and implement, we will deal with them, they must know that they have stepped on a live wire,” he reckoned.
