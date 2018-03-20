Newspaper summaries – March 20, 2018

Daily Nation

Nasa senators split on Wetang’ula’s replacement by Orengo

There were conflicting reports among Nasa senators Monday on when Siaya Senator James Orengo will be endorsed to replace his Bungoma colleague Moses Wetang’ula as the Senate minority leader. Mr Orengo was expected to be endorsed at the Nasa Senate Parliamentary Group meeting Monday after members expressed lack of confidence in Mr Wetang’ula’s leadership. Although a section of the group members, led by Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina, said Mr Wetang’ula’s fate had already been decided, his Homa Bay colleague Moses Kajwang’ said a meeting on the issue will be held Tuesday.

We’ve not cut police salaries, says NPSC’s Johnston Kavuludi

The chairman of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) Johnston Kavuludi has denied claims that officers’ salaries have been reduced. Mr Kavuludi maintained that the commission had ordered an audit of what the police officers are required to receive as salaries.

State mulls Sh300bn loan for 6-lane Mombasa-Nairobi expressway

The Treasury is considering a proposal to take a new Sh300 billion loan from the United States to finance the construction of a six-lane expressway to link Mombasa and Nairobi, which has attracted the attention of Parliament. The National Assembly’s Transport Committee has invited Treasury, Transport ministry and roads agency officials to a meeting in Nairobi Tuesday morning to discuss the options in financing the building of the new road by American construction giant Bechtel.

The Standard

County governments in Mt Kenya regions struggling to meet financial obligations

County governments in Mt Kenya regions are struggling to meet their financial obligations due to delays by the National Treasury to disburse funds to the devolved units. In Meru, the county government claims the best contractors are shunning projects because of fears the payments could be delayed. The cash crunch has also seen workers’ salaries delayed and suppliers go unpaid for months as the county government continues to scrutinise a Sh1.6 billion debt inherited from the former government.

Ministry issues alert on influenza, respiratory diseases

You have been advised to visit the hospital if you experience shortness of breath, or have a fever or cough. The Ministry of Health has issued an alert on a possible outbreak of influenza and acute respiratory diseases. Consequently, county health officials have been asked to be on high alert and treat every case received with such symptoms with caution. According to communication from Director of Medical Services Jackson Kioko to counties, in the past two weeks, the ministry has noted increased hospital visits with influenza-like illnesses or severe respiratory diseases.

Former Governor Kidero loses land illegally sold to him in Kisumu

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has lost a property in Kisumu after High Court found that two men who sold it to him acquired it illegally. Environment and lands Court Judge Stephen Kibunja in his decision ruled that Kidero would not enjoy the land valued at Sh 12 million as two proprietors who sold it to him were not the registered owners. Equally, accuser Peter Omolo was dispossessed as it had not been transferred from the names of the original owner who is dead, one Okeyo Nyakwaga to his grandson Peter Angira who was selling it.

The Star

Why Senators want Weta out of minority job

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula’s fate as Senate Minority leader will be known today when the NASA Principals meet. And it all depends on whether Raila Odinga will prevail on his party’s senators to retreat from replacing him. Yesterday, they remained adamant on changing the leadership, accusing Wetang’ula of being a stumbling block to the Senate’s agenda. Raila last week told Wetang’ula and his NASA co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi that he was not party to the plot to remove him as Minority leader.

Brain surgery mix-up to be probed afresh

Doctors who conducted a brain surgery on the wrong patient at Kenyatta National Hospital last month are not off-the-hook yet. The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists’ Board has said it will conduct another probe into the surgery next month. The medics will know the decision on April 10, when results of the next probe will be released. The board CEO Daniel Yumbya told the Parliamentary Health Committee the report released last week absolving the doctors was “simply preliminary”.

Carry on with your oversight role, opposition MPs told

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has challenged the opposition to continue its oversight role despite the new ‘marriage’ between Jubilee and ODM. Muturi said the move, which has received praise provides a good working environment in Parliament. “This is good development not only for Parliament but also for the country as we need peace for the country to forge forward,” he said.

Business Daily

Central Bank receives Sh165bn Eurobond cash

The Treasury has called in the proceeds of a recent Eurobond issue in a move that has significantly boosted foreign exchange reserves at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and paved the way for spending of the cash to begin. Treasury principal secretary Kamau Thugge said Monday that $1.632 billion had been sold to the central bank and the equivalent (Sh165.3 billion) credited into the Exchequer account in readiness for disbursement to intended projects. Kenya last month issued a $2 billion (Sh202 billion) Eurobond and has since used $366.2 million (Sh37 billion) to settle part of syndicated loans that were due for payment.

Kenya losing competitive edge in global tourism market

Kenya is losing its competitive edge in the global tourism market to less endowed destinations due to failure to adapt and innovate in line with global trends. This is according to the government, which has also cited over-reliance on seasonal foreign tourists and a perception that Kenya is an expensive stop. Speaking during the official opening of the Tourism Research Institute’s Board retreat at Pride Inn Resort in Mombasa, Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala also blamed old accommodation facilities as a challenge facing the sector.

Water parastatal going solar to avoid huge power bills

The Coast Water Services Board (CWSB) plans to use solar power to pump water as it seeks to steer clear of paying millions of shillings every month for electricity. The parastatal’s search for a cheaper alternative power source comes as it aims to provide more water to Coast residents have been affected by poor supply of the precious commodity.