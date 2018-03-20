News headlines

News highlights

NASA has not been disbanded, Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetangula say

Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula have insisted that the National Super Alliance coalition is still alive. The three NASA co-principals have reiterated the call for all-inclusive dialogue with President Uhuru Kenyatta but added that the opposition party is still operational. Speaking in Kitui West constituency, the three said they support a national conversation that will heal what ails Kenyans at the moment. However, they insisted that the dialogue should not be misconstrued as death of the Opposition.

Uhuru, Raila peace talks a boon for the economy, trade union says

The Kenyan Chapter of the Trade Union Congress has welcoomed the unity pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga as a gift to labour relations in the country. Trade Union Congress (Kenya Chapter) Secretary General Wilson Sossion said the labour movement has taken the position to support the truce. Sossion, who is also the National Chairman of the Kenya National Union of Teachers, said Kenyans are guaranteed of fulfilment of social justice, economic growth, more investments, job creation and generally having an industrious workforce.

Authorities intercept drug traffickers headed for Mombasa

Authorities yesterday charged three Tanzanian nationals with trafficking heroine worth Ksh30 million before a Mombasa Court. Hussein Massoud, Othmani Hamisi and Mwenda Hamisi pleaded not guilty before Mombasa Senior Principal Magistrate Janet Kassam. The three were were caught trafficking 10 kilograms of heroin concealed beneath the false bottoms of three suitcases. They were arrested aboard a bus bound for Mombasa while at the Lunga Lunga border crossing in Kwale County on Friday.

Business highlights

Market analysts predict better performing economy following long rains and lower inflation

Nairobi Securities Exchange market analysts say positive prospects are abound for the Kenyan economy given the peaceful resolution of the 2017 elections, lowered inflation and the on-schedule occurrence of the long rains. This is according to the Nairobi securities Exchange who forecast a rebound in GDP growth to 5.1 per cent in 2018 and 5.6 per cent next year. NSE also anticipates a modest weakening of the shilling against the US dollar attributable to fiscal and monetary changes in the United States. The exchange has however stated that weaknesses will persist this year from limited availability of banking sector credit and fears about Kenya’s national debt position.

Insurance premiums growth slows down by 6.6%

Insurance premium growth slowed down in 2017 to grow by 6.6 percent compared to an annual growth of 12.3 percent in a similar period of 2016. According to a new report by the Insurance Regulatory Authority, insurance premium stood at Sh207.68 billion by the end of the fourth quarter of 2017 with 60 per cent of the industry business comprising general insurance premium. The fourth quarter statistics report says insurance premium growth continues to be driven by the higher growth of 13.6 per cent in the long-term insurance business segment compared to a growth of 2.5 per cent in the general insurance business segment.

Central Bank of Kenya cuts base interest rates

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) cut base interest rates for the first time since September 2016 on Monday, fuelling talk that a government cap on commercial lending rates introduced in the same month will be modified or removed soon. The 50 basis point cut in the benchmark lending rate to 9.5 percent took much of the market by surprise, with seven of 11 analysts polled by Reuters having forecast no change. The bank’s monetary policy committee said the inflation outlook was benign while economic growth remained short of its potential.

Sports highlights

Kenyans miss Kenya Open slots in Pre-Qualifier

The final three slots for the 2018 Barclays Kenya Open Golf Championship were filled at a Pre-Qualification tournament that was held on Monday at the Vet Lab Sports Club, where all Kenyan professional golfers missed out. Frenchman Victor Riu, who braved the morning rain over the course of his first few holes, qualified automatically after posting a 6-under par score at the par-72 golf course. Niclas Johansson from Sweden and Pedro Figueiredo from Portugal joined him for this year’s Kenya Open after emerging second and third respectively in a six-man play-off decider that was held over the first nine to determine the remaining two players who will take part at the tournament.

Doncaster secure 2-0 win against Bradford, easing Rovers relegation fears

Two goals from John Marquis eased Doncaster’s Sky Bet League One relegation fears as they beat Bradford 2-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium. The Rovers striker scored twice in the final 15 minutes to steer his side to victory on Monday night, lifting them seven points clear of the drop zone. Bradford, meanwhile, are still without a win after four games under Simon Grayson and remain seven points off the play-off places.

France coach Didier Deschamps to discuss form with Paul Pogba

France coach Didier Deschamps says Paul Pogba “won’t be enjoying” his current situation at Manchester United. The 25-year-old, who returned to Old Trafford from Juventus for £89m in August 2016, has struggled to impress under Jose Mourinho this season and has been left out of the starting XI for United’s last three games. The midfielder is among those featured in the 25-man France squad for this month’s friendlies against Colombia and Russia, but with the World Cup looming, Deschamps is concerned about the player.