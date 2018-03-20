Evening news headlines

News highlights

Orengo replaces Wetangula as Senate Minority Leader

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has been stripped off his Senate Minority Leadership position. Wetangula’s fate was decided by at least 19 Senators who attended a NASA Parliamentary Group meeting on Tuesday where a resolution was arrived at that James Orengo (Siaya) is to replace him. The NASA Senators moved on with their plan to oust Wetangula despite calls and assurances from Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi that he would not lose the post.

Schools to adopt voter education curriculum

he Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is developing a curriculum for voter education in schools. The commission said on Tuesday via twitter that the program will empower the youth to participate in elections. The electoral agency is working with the Ministry of Education and Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development on the project. “The curriculum will cover governance, electoral systems and processes

Mudavadi refuses to work with Jubilee Party

Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) will not work with the Jubilee administration following the Uhuru-Raila pact. The ANC leader has said the party will operate in the opposition and if necessary, remain alone if other opposition entities join the government. Mudavadi said ANC will remain committed to NASA’s vision of speaking against theft of public funds, non-accountability, arrogance, impunity, and negative ethnicity.

Business highlights

AfDB commends Japan’s multi-billion-dollar support for Africa’s economic transformation, seeks stronger Asia ties

The President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has commended the Government of Japan for its strong support of the Bank and its multi-billion economic transformation partnership with Africa. Adesina identified the private sector, energy and infrastructure development as key sectors that have benefitted from Japan’s support. Speaking at the Nobel Prize Dialogue in Yokohama as a global expert on food, agriculture and development, the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina highlighted huge business opportunities for Japanese investment in the agribusiness sector. He also emphasised the strategic importance of two new initiatives: The Transformation of the African Savannah Initiative (TASI) and the bank’s Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) programme for scaling up agricultural technologies for millions of farmers. Both initiatives are aimed at reducing Africa’s widening and increasingly expensive net food trade deficit.

US firm briefs Treasury on lucrative Kenyan road contract

United States contractor Bechtel has told the Treasury that the famous Ksh300 billion Nairobi-Mombasa expressway will generate nearly twice the money spent on the project over a 25-year period. The construction is set to begin in July. Bechtel executives made the firm’s estimate public last week when they met Treasury officials to fine-tune the financing of the 473-kiometre road. The expressway is the region’s first high-speed motorway and is expected to halve travel time between the two major cities.

Public accounts committee to investigate SGR’s Ksh2.8 billion compensation expenses

The Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly has directed the Auditor General to conduct a special audit into the Ksh2.8 billion purported to have been paid by the National Lands Commission (NLC) as compensation for land for construction of the standard gauge railway (SGR). Committee Chair, Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja), said that Edward Ouko’s office is required to probe the payments and furnish a report to the MPs within 60 days.

Sports highlights

N’Golo Kante insists he is not looking to leave Chelsea

N’Golo Kante insists he has no desire to leave Chelsea amid speculation Paris Saint-Germain could move for him in the summer. The France international joined Chelsea from Leicester for £32m in July 2016 and played a major role as the Blues cruised to the Premier League title during his first season at the club. Chelsea have failed to recapture the same form this season and currently sit in fifth spot, five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with eight matches remaining.

Paul Pogba says it would be a ‘pleasure’ to play with Neymar

Paul Pogba says it would be a “pleasure” to play in the same team as Neymar, describing the Paris Saint-Germain star as having the “definition of happiness”. Manchester United midfielder Pogba also said he looks at players such as Manchester City rival Kevin De Bruyne in a bid to improve his game. Pogba has struggled for form at Old Trafford in recent times, and on Friday France head coach Didier Deschamps said: “It’s a situation he won’t be enjoying.”

Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG set sights on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Barcelona, Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid are all interested in signing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, 25, for £200 million (Ksh28.3 billion). The Egypt international has scored 28 Premier League goals so far this season. His stunning goalscoring season for the Anfield outfit – with 37 goals in 43 matches for club and country – has alerted Europe’s big guns. And it means Kop boss Jurgen Klopp will have to reject a world record offer to keep hold of his star asset.