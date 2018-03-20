Business highlights – March 20, 2018

Market analysts predict better performing economy following long rains and lower inflation

Nairobi Securities Exchange market analysts say positive prospects are abound for the Kenyan economy given the peaceful resolution of the 2017 elections, lowered inflation and the on-schedule occurrence of the long rains. This is according to the Nairobi securities Exchange who forecast a rebound in GDP growth to 5.1 per cent in 2018 and 5.6 per cent next year. NSE also anticipates a modest weakening of the shilling against the US dollar attributable to fiscal and monetary changes in the United States. The exchange has however stated that weaknesses will persist this year from limited availability of banking sector credit and fears about Kenya’s national debt position.

Insurance premiums growth slows down by 6.6%

Insurance premium growth slowed down in 2017 to grow by 6.6 percent compared to an annual growth of 12.3 percent in a similar period of 2016. According to a new report by the Insurance Regulatory Authority, insurance premium stood at Sh207.68 billion by the end of the fourth quarter of 2017 with 60 per cent of the industry business comprising general insurance premium. The fourth quarter statistics report says insurance premium growth continues to be driven by the higher growth of 13.6 per cent in the long-term insurance business segment compared to a growth of 2.5 per cent in the general insurance business segment.

Central Bank of Kenya cuts base interest rates

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) cut base interest rates for the first time since September 2016 on Monday, fuelling talk that a government cap on commercial lending rates introduced in the same month will be modified or removed soon. The 50 basis point cut in the benchmark lending rate to 9.5 percent took much of the market by surprise, with seven of 11 analysts polled by Reuters having forecast no change. The bank’s monetary policy committee said the inflation outlook was benign while economic growth remained short of its potential.