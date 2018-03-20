Bamburi Cement partners with KeNHA to provide concrete solutions to repair damaged bridge

Bamburi Special Products has partnered with the Kenya National Highways Authority in the repair of Stoney Athi Bridge on Mombasa road between Athi River and Kyumvi (Machakos Turnoff), which was damaged after Mto wa Mawe River burst its banks.
The company has provided concrete solutions and technical expertise for the repair works on the bridge which was last week submerged in water following heavy rains making that section of Mombasa road impassable.
“We have provided ready-mix concrete required for the repair work, our mobile concrete testing lab as well as a team of engineers to assist the team repairing the bridge.”
Said Bamburi Cement Director of Corporate Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Susan Maingi.
The road had last week on Thursday 15 March been temporarily closed before Kenya Highway Authority reopened to traffic on the following morning but cautioned motorists to exercise care and strictly follow traffic control instructions from officers on site even as repair work begun.
