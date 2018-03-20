Afternoon sports highlights – March 20, 2018

Fiorentina rename training ground after former captain Davide Astori

Fiorentina will rename their training ground after former captain Davide Astori, who died aged 31 earlier this month. The defender, capped 14 times by Italy, passed away before the side were scheduled to play Udinese on 4 March. A post-mortem examination revealed cardiac arrest as the most likely cause of death.

Lyon face European ban after Uefa charge while on suspended ban

Lyon face being banned from European competition after being charged by Uefa for crowd trouble before Thursday’s Europa League defeat by CSKA Moscow. The French side currently have a ban, suspended for two years from April 2017, hanging over them after trouble at a Europa League quarter-final.

Former Aston Villa boss wins Indian Super League

In a 28-year managerial career, John Gregory’s trophy cabinet has been rather empty, bar the 2001 Intertoto Cup. But on Saturday the former Aston Villa boss succeeded where no Englishman has before, by winning the Indian Super League with Chennaiyin FC. The 63-year-old’s side beat Bengaluru FC 3-2 in the final and he celebrated by extending his contract with the club on Monday.