Afternoon sports highlights – March 20, 2018

Fiorentina rename training ground after former captain Davide Astori
Fiorentina will rename their training ground after former captain Davide Astori, who died aged 31 earlier this month. The defender, capped 14 times by Italy, passed away before the side were scheduled to play Udinese on 4 March. A post-mortem examination revealed cardiac arrest as the most likely cause of death.
Lyon face European ban after Uefa charge while on suspended ban
Lyon face being banned from European competition after being charged by Uefa for crowd trouble before Thursday’s Europa League defeat by CSKA Moscow. The French side currently have a ban, suspended for two years from April 2017, hanging over them after trouble at a Europa League quarter-final.
Former Aston Villa boss wins Indian Super League
In a 28-year managerial career, John Gregory’s trophy cabinet has been rather empty, bar the 2001 Intertoto Cup. But on Saturday the former Aston Villa boss succeeded where no Englishman has before, by winning the Indian Super League with Chennaiyin FC. The 63-year-old’s side beat Bengaluru FC 3-2 in the final and he celebrated by extending his contract with the club on Monday.
You might also like
Business highlights – October 27 2017
Kenyans hosts 39,000 foreign visitors, list 5,900 homes on Airbnb Kenyan property listings on vacation rental site Airbnb jumped 57% to 5,900 in the year to September. Data from the
News highlights-April 23 2017 Uhuru, Raila lead calls to have Mwiraria cleared of Anglo Leasing charges
Uhuru, Raila lead calls to have Mwiraria cleared of Anglo Leasing charges President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the late former Finance Minister David Mwiraria should be cleared of any wrong
‘Soaring Eagle Transformation Project’ pushes Cooperative bank half year net profit to Sh7.41 billion
The Co-operative Bank Group has recorded a 19 per cent surge in its net profit for the first half of 2016 hitting a net profit of Sh7.41 billion. This is
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!