Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Governor Mike Sonko grilled following incidents of flooding in Nairobi

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is to appear before the Senate Standing Committee on Roads to explain the city’s poor drainage system following the heavy downpour. Sonko who has been accused by city residents of not doing much to fix the poor drainage system will be tasked by the committee to outline measures his administration has put in place to resolve the situation. Following the huge public outcry, Sonko was forced to apologize promising to lay out plans to mitigate the adverse effect of the rain.

World’s last male northern white rhino dead

The world’s last male northern white rhino has died, the Ol Pejeta Conservancy has said, leaving only two of its subspecies alive in the world. According to the Ol Pejeta Conservancy, It is believed the rhino, Sudan, died after age-related complications. The body’s Chief Executive Officer Richard Vigne stated that Sudan the last several weeks of his life in pain because of the deep wound on his right hind leg which suffered from an infection.

No pay cuts for police officers, says NPSC Chairman

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) now says there will be no pay cuts to police salaries. Chairman Johnston Kavuludi said that the decision was arrived at following consultations, it was decided that in order that officers meet their prearranged financial commitments, measures be taken for their salaries be reflected in this month’s payroll. In a statement, Kavuludi stated an audit is being conducted to remove those who don’t deserve the increased pay.

Business highlights

Flour prices set to dip below Ksh100

Flour prices are set to fall even further with an increased supply of cheaper grain from Uganda. The cost of a two-kilogramme packet of maize flour has dropped to less than Ksh110 in recent weeks from Ksh115. Millers expect the price to fall to below Ksh100 as a result of the imports from Uganda.

Coca Cola to conduct study to determine presence of plastics in bottled water

Coca-Cola has launched its own study to determine the presence of micro-plastics in Dasani bottled water following a report published on Thursday indicating that the product is among world famous brands contaminated by tiny pieces of plastic. Coca-Cola in a statement said it has “not verified the findings” and stated that it has some of the most stringent quality standards in the industry. The study, which tested 259 bottles sold by 11 brands purchased in 19 locations in nine different countries, said that concentration of microplastics in Dasani water sourced in Kenya topped 335 plastic pieces for every litre. Samples of Dasani water bought from Amazon had a minimum and maximum concentration of 85 and 303 plastic pieces per litre, respectively.

Sports highlights

Fiorentina rename training ground after former captain Davide Astori

Fiorentina will rename their training ground after former captain Davide Astori, who died aged 31 earlier this month. The defender, capped 14 times by Italy, passed away before the side were scheduled to play Udinese on 4 March. A post-mortem examination revealed cardiac arrest as the most likely cause of death.

Lyon face European ban after Uefa charge while on suspended ban

Lyon face being banned from European competition after being charged by Uefa for crowd trouble before Thursday’s Europa League defeat by CSKA Moscow. The French side currently have a ban, suspended for two years from April 2017, hanging over them after trouble at a Europa League quarter-final.

Former Aston Villa boss wins Indian Super League

In a 28-year managerial career, John Gregory’s trophy cabinet has been rather empty, bar the 2001 Intertoto Cup. But on Saturday the former Aston Villa boss succeeded where no Englishman has before, by winning the Indian Super League with Chennaiyin FC. The 63-year-old’s side beat Bengaluru FC 3-2 in the final and he celebrated by extending his contract with the club on Monday.