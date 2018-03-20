Afternoon business highlights – March 20, 2018

Flour prices set to dip below Ksh100

Flour prices are set to fall even further with an increased supply of cheaper grain from Uganda. The cost of a two-kilogramme packet of maize flour has dropped to less than Ksh110 in recent weeks from Ksh115. Millers expect the price to fall to below Ksh100 as a result of the imports from Uganda.

Coca Cola to conduct study to determine presence of plastics in bottled water

Coca-Cola has launched its own study to determine the presence of micro-plastics in Dasani bottled water following a report published on Thursday indicating that the product is among world famous brands contaminated by tiny pieces of plastic. Coca-Cola in a statement said it has “not verified the findings” and stated that it has some of the most stringent quality standards in the industry. The study, which tested bottles sold by 11 brands purchased in 19 locations in nine different countries, said that concentration of microplastics in Dasani water sourced in Kenya topped 335 plastic pieces for every litre.

APA launches campaign to boost insurance uptake

APA Insurance, which is part of the Apollo Group, has unveiled a new brand campaign for 2018, titled ‘Insuring Happiness.’ The campaign is launched to coincide with the International Day of Happiness – a day to inspire action for a happier world. The move comes even as Kenya was ranked 124 out of the 156 countries surveyed in the recent World Happiness Report for 2018, down 12 spots from last year’s report and substantially below many other African countries. The campaign centred on the belief that “insurance is about people, not things,” seeks to build an emotional connection by focusing on what matters most to people – making them happy by insuring their happiness.