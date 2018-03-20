21st Edition of Koroga Festival was a remembrance for many queens (PHOTOS)

The 21st Edition of the Koroga festival was up to the rhythm in celebration for the Queens edition. The festival which is usually brought by Capital FM celebrates the greatest African acts from around the continent, food & culture.
The two-day event that began on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th was graced by both local and international artists. Some of the artistes who performed at the festival include Sage, Mercy Masika, Nokwazi from South Africa, and of course the queen herself Yemi Alade
Check out some of the images from the event. PHOTOS:EDWIN/XNEWS
