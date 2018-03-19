Sports highlights – March 19, 2018

Gor Youth and Beijing Raiders win Nairobi Chapa Dimba tournament

Gor Mahia Youth FC from Makadara and Beijing Raiders from Starehe are the Champions of the Nairobi region Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom football tournament in the Boys and Girls category.Gor edged out Slum Dwellers from Westlands scoring 3-0 in the Boys finals for Nairobi region held on Sunday at Nairobi’s Stima Club Grounds.On their side, Beijing Raiders triumphed after putting up a skilled match against Acakoro Ladies from Kasarani winning 5-0.

Luke Shaw to leave Man United following clash with Mourinho

Luke Shaw is reportedly set to leave Manchester United this summer after becoming exasperated by José Mourinho’s treatment of him. Mourinho substituted Shaw at half-time during Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Brighton & Hove Albion, claiming that the left back lacked positional discipline and aggression.

Motherwell survive red card and secure draw against Celtic

Battling Motherwell secured a fine draw with Premiership leaders Celtic despite having defender Cedric Kipre sent off in the first half.The home side had the better of the early chances, with Curtis Main twice forcing good saves from Scott Bain.But Kipre was sent off four minutes before the break for reacting to a push from Celtic captain Scott Brown.