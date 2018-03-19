Sports highlights – March 19, 2018

Gor Youth and Beijing Raiders win Nairobi Chapa Dimba tournament
Gor Mahia Youth FC from Makadara and Beijing Raiders from Starehe are the Champions of the Nairobi region Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom football tournament in the Boys and Girls category.Gor edged out Slum Dwellers from Westlands scoring 3-0 in the Boys finals for Nairobi region held on Sunday at Nairobi’s Stima Club Grounds.On their side, Beijing Raiders triumphed after putting up a skilled match against Acakoro Ladies from Kasarani winning 5-0.
Luke Shaw to leave Man United following clash with Mourinho
Luke Shaw is reportedly set to leave Manchester United this summer after becoming exasperated by José Mourinho’s treatment of him. Mourinho substituted Shaw at half-time during Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Brighton & Hove Albion, claiming that the left back lacked positional discipline and aggression.
Motherwell survive red card and secure draw against Celtic
Battling Motherwell secured a fine draw with Premiership leaders Celtic despite having defender Cedric Kipre sent off in the first half.The home side had the better of the early chances, with Curtis Main twice forcing good saves from Scott Bain.But Kipre was sent off four minutes before the break for reacting to a push from Celtic captain Scott Brown.
You might also like
News Headlines
Anti-graft body recommends prosecution of five governors The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recommended prosecution of five governors over corruption-related charges. Speaking at a Mombasa hotel during a workshop on
Newspaper summaries-July 17 2017
Daily Nation The Magufuli effect: Shifting regional politics: Sunday’s endorsement of President Uhuru Kenyatta by the leader of the Tanzanian Opposition, Mr Edward Lowassa, is just the tip of the
Ministry wants suicide to be classified as a mental disorder
The Ministry of Health wants Article 226 of the Penal Code repealed to recognize suicide as a mental health disorder. Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri says the Article classifies suicide attempts
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!