Newspaper summaries – March 19, 2018

Daily Nation

Six more die as heavy rains wreak havoc

Six people died over the weekend as rains continued to pummel many parts of the country.In Makueni County, two children died after homes were swept away by floods in Musingini and Makutano villages.Some 97 families were left homeless following a heavy downpour on Saturday night.The bodies of the four-year-old girls were collected on Sunday by the roadside, several kilometres away from their homes.

Employ Kenyan doctors before Cuba import deal, urges union

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union is demanding the recruitment of more than 1,200 local doctors before importation of medics from Cuba.On Saturday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said Kenya had struck an agreement to bring in 100 medical specialists, with each county getting at least two.He added that Kenya would also send 50 doctors to Cuba for specialised training.

Police Service faces mass exit after salary cuts

Officers who have already received their March salaries — paid through the Kenya Police Sacco — told the Nation on Sunday that their take-home pay had significantly been reduced, in some cases by up to Sh26,000.The adjustments, which have mainly affected graduate police officers and those disabled in the line of duty, were effected this month despite a court order directing the government not to implement the reviews by the NPSC.

The Standard

Leaders campaign for DP Ruto as he ends Coast tour

The 2022 succession politics dominated Deputy President William Ruto’s tour of Taita Taveta County yesterday. The DP presided over a funds drive in aid of St Barnaba ACK Church at Sofia on the outskirts of Voi town, where politicians drummed up support for him to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. Mr Ruto, however, steered clear of the succession debate. The DP outlined the Government’s agenda and said time for politics was over after President Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga met and agreed to work together.

CS Kobia: Rural women to benefit in Big Four agenda

Women living in rural areas will benefit from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ‘Big Four’ projects, Cabinet Secretary for Gender Affairs Margaret Kobia has said. Prof Kobia said food security and nutrition, value addition and manufacturing, universal health coverage and low cost housing focus areas “will have a major impact on women and girls living in rural areas.” Kobia was addressing the Bureau of the 65th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in New York.

Moses Wetang’ula set to know his fate today

A meeting to formally pick Mr Wetang’ula’s replacement will be held today as the coalition runs into more turbulent storms following President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s reconciliation. National Super Alliance’s (NASA) Senate Parliamentary Group meeting seeks to regularise Senator James Orengo’s nomination to the position. This comes in the backdrop of reports that Wetang’ula is pushing to have a meeting with the other co-principals on Tuesday to save him from the pending ouster.

The Star

13 Kenyan MPs being treated in India for cancer

Nine MPs and four Senators are among thousands of Kenyans being treated for cancer in Indian hospitals, a legislator who was successfully treated for brain cancer says.The identity of the MPs cannot be revealed but most of them are booked at Apollo Hospital outlets in New Delhi and other cities in the country.Juja MP Francis Munyua Waititu, popularly known as Wakapee, returned home on Friday after successful treatment for brain cancer.

Man storms in-law’s house, shoots wife, injures daughter

Police in Marakwet are searching for a man who stormed his mother-in-law’s house and shot his wife and injured his two-year-old daughter in the process.The victims were taken to Kamogo Dispensary and later transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in critical condition. Kipkoi has been operated on and she and her daughter are now in stable condition.The woman fled her matrimonial home and went to her mother’s house after persistent quarrels with her husband.

Nasa chiefs to meet over Wetang’ula’s Senate post

NASA leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi have convened a crisis meeting with Opposition senators over the future of Senate Minority Leader Moses Wetang’ula.Today NASA senators will hold a Parliamentary Group meeting to firmly take the position that they will no longer recognise Wetang’ula.