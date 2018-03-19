News headlines

News highlights

Lands Ministry shuts down Ardhi House registries for 10 days to begin digitization of records

The Ministry of Lands will close the Nairobi and Central registries at Ardhi House and banking halls for 10 days starting Monday to allow migration of services to an online platform.Lands Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri says the ministry has completed the re-engineering of business processes through an online system dubbed Lands Information Management System.The 10-day closure of the Nairobi and Central registries will enable digitization of all records with operations resuming on April 3, 2018.

Environment Ministry to use drones to safeguard Kenya’s forests

Environment CS Keriako Tobiko is pursuing the conclusion of proposals to empower the Kenya Forest Service Forest Rangers by providing them with equipment and resources to undertake their forest resources security and related management tasks. This is according to a statement from the Environment Ministry . The statement indicated that such proposals cover a range of remote surveillance systems such as drones on a pilot projects basis.

Ruto receives backing from Coast MPs ahead of 2022 Presidential race

Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako of the Wiper Party says he will back Deputy President William Ruto when he runs for the top seat in 2022. Speaking on Sunday he stated that Ruto was a suitable candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. Voi MP Jones Mlolwa of the ODM Party said the region has resolved to back Ruto. Meanwhile, East African Legislative Assembly member Mpuru Aburi said the Gema community will strongly support Ruto in the next general election.

Business highlights

Agenda for 2018 edition of Finnovation Africa Kenya takes shape

Combining a highly innovative and interactive event format with world-class speakers and more than 300 carefully selected participants, Finnovation Africa: Kenya 2018, to be held in Nairobi on the 31st of May 2018, will tackle the most pressing questions for the progress of FinTech and the positive and profitable transformation of banking in Africa, providing a platform for all stakeholders to engage in creating the future of financial services on the continent – from established banking powerhouses to FinTech start-ups.

Kenya Invites Cuba to Co-Host Blue Economy Conference

Kenya has invited Cuba to co-sponsor the High-Level Conference on Sustainable Blue Economy Conference scheduled to be hosted by Kenya in November 2018.Speaking when she met the Cuban Minister for Trade and Investment, Mr Rodrigo Malmierca, Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said the Conference will provide a platform to engage on action-oriented strategies pertaining to a sustainable blue economy that is people-centric with ocean driven investments.

South African supermarket chain withdraws third meat brand following reports of listeria

A South African supermarket chain has withdrawn a third brand of sausages after the world’s worst listeria outbreak which has claimed at least 183 lives since January last year.Shoprite said it would no longer be selling farmer’s Deli sausages as a precautionary measure. Following the outbreak a number of countries have imposed restrictions on South African meat imports. They include Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Sports highlights

Gor Youth and Beijing Raiders win Nairobi Chapa Dimba tournament

Gor Mahia Youth FC from Makadara and Beijing Raiders from Starehe are the Champions of the Nairobi region Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom football tournament in the Boys and Girls category.Gor edged out Slum Dwellers from Westlands scoring 3-0 in the Boys finals for Nairobi region held on Sunday at Nairobi’s Stima Club Grounds.On their side, Beijing Raiders triumphed after putting up a skilled match against Acakoro Ladies from Kasarani winning 5-0.

Luke Shaw to leave Man United following clash with Mourinho

Luke Shaw is reportedly set to leave Manchester United this summer after becoming exasperated by José Mourinho’s treatment of him. Mourinho substituted Shaw at half-time during Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Brighton & Hove Albion, claiming that the left back lacked positional discipline and aggression.

Motherwell survive red card and secure draw against Celtic

Battling Motherwell secured a fine draw with Premiership leaders Celtic despite having defender Cedric Kipre sent off in the first half.The home side had the better of the early chances, with Curtis Main twice forcing good saves from Scott Bain.But Kipre was sent off four minutes before the break for reacting to a push from Celtic captain Scott Brown.