Evening news headlines

News highlights

Three Likoni ferries withdrawn for repairs

Three ferries in Likoni, including MV Jambo, Nyayo and Kwale have been withdrawn for repairs, causing a massive traffic jam and delays in the area, Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) Communications Officer Harun Mutiso has confirmed. KFS is currently relying on three other ferries to get thousands of commuters and motorists across the channel. Likoni is a division of Mombasa County,

Kalonzo, Wetangula and Mudavadi campaign for Edith Nyenze ahead of Kitui West by-election

Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi will be campaigning for Wiper candidate Edith Nyenze, widow to the late Francis Nyenze, who is seeking the Member of Parliament seat in the Kitui West by-election slated for next week. Edith, who plans to succeed her late husband, is up against Robert Mutiso Leli of Ford Kenya, Hannington Mbiti of the Muungano party, Elijah Kilonzi of Chama Cha Mapinduzi and Frida Mutui of the Kenya National Congress.

Government slammed for failing to enforce human rights charters

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has criticised the country’s government for failing in its mandate to secure the enforcement of human rights. KNHRC Chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori said even though Kenya has ratified several human rights charters like the Banjul Charter and the Maputo protocol, it has not made a declaration on the African Charter on the people and Human Rights on the establishment of an African court on human and people’s rights.Mbogori said this means Kenya does not accept the jurisdiction of the court to receive complaints from individuals and NGOs on human rights violations. She said Kenya is also yet to ratify several treaties and optional protocols adding that the county needs to do so to improve its global ratings on handling human rights abuses.

Business highlights

Farmers up in arms after millers import cheaper maize from Uganda

Kenyan farmers have argued that cross-border trade in cereals is hurting them while favouring millers as the latter rush to import 6.6 million bags of cheap maize from Uganda. The move has left farmers in Rift Valley stranded with their harvest after the Ministry of Agriculture scaled down purchases. They have petitioned the government to restrict importation of cereals, saying millers are taking advantage of East Africa Common market protocol to import maize from Uganda and hoard the produce to cause artificial shortage.

Centum divests its stake in Platcorp Holdings

Centum Investment Company Plc has exited its five-year investment in Platcorp Holdings Ltd, the parent company of two micro-lenders – Platinum Credit and Premier Credit.The firm announced that it has completed the sale of its 25 per cent stake to Suzerain Investment Holding.Centum Chief Executive James Mworia says the investment has delivered a 31 per cent internal rate of return over the period.

KTB tours US and Canada in bid to increase tourist numbers

The Kenya Tourism Board has been touring cities across Canada and the United States to market Kenya as a safari destination. KTB and a delegation of 18 players covered the Canadian city of Toronto, the US cities of New York and Boston in the East Coast as well as San Francisco and San Jose on the West Coast, during a week-long roadshow. KTB Chief Executive Officer Betty Radier says the roadshow also presented a platform for KTB to increase business opportunities between Kenya and the US.

Sports highlights

Barnet sack manager Graham Westley and reappoint Martin Allen

Barnet have sacked Graham Westley and appointed Martin Allen as manager for his fifth spell in charge.Allen’s fourth spell with the Bees ended in 2016 when he left to become boss at National League side Eastleigh. Westley – who has also had spells as manager of Stevenage (twice), Preston, Peterborough and Newport – took over at The Hive in January but was unable to guide them up the table.

Manchester United extend Ashley Young’s contract

Manchester United have triggered a clause in Ashley Young’s contract to extend his deal for a further year.Young, who has made 30 appearances this season, has seen good performances at full-back rewarded by manager Jose Mourinho, keeping natural left-back Luke Shaw on the bench.The former Aston Villa midfielder’s exploits have not gone unnoticed by England boss Gareth Southgate, who has selected Young in his last two squads.

Mohamed Salah leads Lionel Messi in European Golden Shoe race

Mohamed Salah’s four-goal haul for Liverpool on Saturday saw him take the lead in the race for the European Golden Shoe.Salah helped Jurgen Klopp’s side thrash Watford 5-0 at Anfield on Saturday and took his goal tally for the season to an incredible 28 in just 30 matches. That puts the Egyptian on 56 points, six clear of second-placed Lionel Messi, who grabbed Barcelona’s second in their 2-0 win at home to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.