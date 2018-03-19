Diamond,Omarion lead Kenyans for cancer awareness at Texas Cancer centre(PHOTOS)

Diamond,Omarion and most Kenyan local artists joined hand together to officially launch Texas Cancer centre Mbangathi,this hospital was constructed 7 years ago and since the cancer disease has been on a high note,the management has decided to in future move all in and out patient within Nairobi to one area which is located at Ole sangale Link rd.

The new shape escort of 9 v8 cars and police escort did escort the crew from Azure hotel to Hurlingham where they got to meet the patients at the ward and signed ‘get well soon cards’ before they drove to the main hospital at Mbagathi.

Medserve

Nairobi enterprises

Bank of africa

Synermed pharmaceuticals

Doctors pharma

Psm pharmaceuticals ltd

Despite the long rain in the morning till noon,everything went well in the occasion of which the guests made donations towards helping the cancer patients in the hospital and promised to give more help in future.