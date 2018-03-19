Diamond,Omarion lead Kenyans for cancer awareness at Texas Cancer centre(PHOTOS)

March 19, 2018 113 Views
Diamond,Omarion and most Kenyan local artists joined hand together to officially launch Texas Cancer centre Mbangathi,this hospital was constructed 7 years ago and since the cancer disease has been on a high note,the management has decided to in future move all in and out patient within Nairobi to one area which is located at Ole sangale Link rd.
The new shape escort of 9 v8 cars and police escort did escort the crew from Azure hotel to Hurlingham where they got to meet the patients at the ward and signed ‘get well soon cards’ before they drove to the main hospital at Mbagathi.
Despite the long rain in the morning till noon,everything went well in the occasion of which the guests made donations towards helping the cancer patients in the hospital and promised to give more help in future.

The management of Texas cancer centre has in the past months enhanced in the cancer awareness which has reached out to millions of cancer patients and well wishers.The hospital deals with strictly cancer diseases and gives the best rates just as any other big public hospitals.
Their best pr and good services has made it known to the limelight and has influenced a lot of artists and patients to also visit and give donations and also assist in the cancer awareness programs
