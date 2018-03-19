Business highlights – March 19, 2018

Agenda for 2018 edition of Finnovation Africa Kenya takes shape

Combining a highly innovative and interactive event format with world-class speakers and more than 300 carefully selected participants, Finnovation Africa: Kenya 2018, to be held in Nairobi on the 31st of May 2018, will tackle the most pressing questions for the progress of FinTech and the positive and profitable transformation of banking in Africa, providing a platform for all stakeholders to engage in creating the future of financial services on the continent – from established banking powerhouses to FinTech start-ups.

Kenya Invites Cuba to Co-Host Blue Economy Conference

Kenya has invited Cuba to co-sponsor the High-Level Conference on Sustainable Blue Economy Conference scheduled to be hosted by Kenya in November 2018.Speaking when she met the Cuban Minister for Trade and Investment, Mr Rodrigo Malmierca, Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said the Conference will provide a platform to engage on action-oriented strategies pertaining to a sustainable blue economy that is people-centric with ocean driven investments.

South African supermarket chain withdraws third meat brand following reports of listeria

A South African supermarket chain has withdrawn a third brand of sausages after the world’s worst listeria outbreak which has claimed at least 183 lives since January last year. Shoprite said it would no longer be selling farmer’s Deli sausages as a precautionary measure. Following the outbreak a number of countries have imposed restrictions on South African meat imports. They include Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.