Afternoon sports highlights – March 19, 2018

Chelsea to face Southampton in FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester United have been drawn to play Tottenham in a heavyweight FA Cup semi-final showdown next month.Last year’s beaten finalists Chelsea will take on Southampton in the last four – having scored an extra-time winner at Leicester on Sunday.Both semis will be at Wembley, Tottenham’s temporary home for this season, on the weekend of April 21-22.

Juan Martin del Potro ends Roger Federer’s unbeaten run to win BNP Paribas Open title

Juan Martin del Potro handed world No 1 Roger Federer his first loss of the year with a thrilling 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 7-6 (7-2) victory in the BNP Paribas Open final at Indian Wells on Sunday.The defending champion had chalked up 17 consecutive wins in 2018, a run which included the Swiss winning his 20th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Nemanja Matic says Manchester United’s season will be unsuccessful

Nemanja Matic has admitted Manchester United’s season cannot be considered a success, regardless of whether they win the FA Cup.With United out of the Champions League and unlikely to catch Manchester City in the Premier League, the FA Cup is their only realistic opportunity for silverware this campaign.United were drawn to play Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-finals, but Matic says even lifting the trophy would not be enough for him to view his first season at Old Trafford as a successful one.