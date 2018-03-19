Afternoon sports highlights – March 19, 2018

Afternoon sports highlights – March 19, 2018
March 19, 2018 41 Views

Chelsea to face Southampton in FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester United have been drawn to play Tottenham in a heavyweight FA Cup semi-final showdown next month.Last year’s beaten finalists Chelsea will take on Southampton in the last four – having scored an extra-time winner at Leicester on Sunday.Both semis will be at Wembley, Tottenham’s temporary home for this season, on the weekend of April 21-22.

Juan Martin del Potro ends Roger Federer’s unbeaten run to win BNP Paribas Open title

Juan Martin del Potro handed world No 1 Roger Federer his first loss of the year with a thrilling 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 7-6 (7-2) victory in the BNP Paribas Open final at Indian Wells on Sunday.The defending champion had chalked up 17 consecutive wins in 2018, a run which included the Swiss winning his 20th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Nemanja Matic says Manchester United’s season will be unsuccessful

Nemanja Matic has admitted Manchester United’s season cannot be considered a success, regardless of whether they win the FA Cup.With United out of the Champions League and unlikely to catch Manchester City in the Premier League, the FA Cup is their only realistic opportunity for silverware this campaign.United were drawn to play Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-finals, but Matic says even lifting the trophy would not be enough for him to view his first season at Old Trafford as a successful one.

Previous Afternoon business highlights - March 19, 2018
Next Diamond,Omarion lead Kenyans for cancer awareness at Texas Cancer centre(PHOTOS)
Category LatestSports

You might also like

Sports headlines
Sports 0 Comments

Sports headlines

Victor Wanyama hands Tottenham Hotspur injury boost Victor Wanyama is progressing with his rehabilitation from injury, according to Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino. The 26-year-old has been on the sidelines owing

The story of Western Jaguars and their nine lives in the men hockey Premier league continues
Sports 0 Comments

The story of Western Jaguars and their nine lives in the men hockey Premier league continues

Western Jaguars earned their stay in the men hockey premier league after winning thier four-team playoffs. The Kakamega based side had initially been relegated after finishing bottom of their pool. Wazaendo Youth declining

Entertainment 0 Comments

Hot topics

Beyonce’s Surprise BET Performance In true Queen Bey style she appeared unannounced and opened the 2016 BET Awards in characteristically dynamic style. Standing in a giant pool of water and surrounded by

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply