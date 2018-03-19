Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko asks Facebook followers to help nominate his new Deputy

Nairobi County Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko has called on his Facebook followers to help him nominate his new Deputy weeks after Polycarp Igathe stepped down from the post. Sonko has over 1,300,000 followers on Facebook, out of which 925,892 are Nairobi residents. Among those listed as possible Deputy Nairobi Governor are NRM General Miguna Miguna, Citizen TV presenter Ann Kiguta, businesswoman Ann Kagure, Bishop Margret Wanjiru, Nairobi Education CEC Janet Ouko, former Member of Parliament Dennis Waweru, Nominated Nairobi Senator Millicent Omanga and PS Irungu Nyakera.

Kenyan doctors slam government plan to import medics from Cuba

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union has slammed a government’s plan to hire medical workers from Cuba.Union officials said today that there are over 1,000 trained doctors who have not been employed since last year. KMPDU Secretary General Ouma Oluga said they have waited for deployment since May 2017, adding that there are additional specialists who have been waiting for deployment to counties.

Rain beaten Mai Mahiu-Suswa Road sinks again

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has today warned motorists to exercise patience as it works on restoring a section of the Mai Mahiu-Suswa Road, which has been damaged yet again following heavy downpour. Traffic on a section of the road has been disrupted as KeNHA embarks on an immediate emergency exercise to restore the section using rock fill, the agency’s Assistant Director in charge of Corporate Communication, Charles Njogu, said in a statement.

Business highlights

Accountants body warns government of looming debt crisis

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants has called for an overhaul of the country’s debt strategy to enhance sustainability and economic growth.ICPAK chairman Julius Mwatu said Kenya’s public debt, currently at Sh4.5 trillion, was not in tandem with the country’s economic growth.Mwatu said this was likely to affect the country’s economic development since 40 per cent of the annual budget will be spent on servicing public debt.

Nakumatt and Tuskys under fire from Competition Authority of Kenya

Regional retailer Tuskys Supermarkets is facing fresh sanctions from the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) for signing a deal to finance its financially troubled rival, Nakumatt, without approval of the regulator. Nakumatt’s court-appointed administrator Peter Kahi, in a report to creditors, says he is implementing a management agreement already signed with Tusker Mattresses Limited even before he took over running of the ailing retailer.The deal involves Tuskys providing Sh650 million to support Nakumatt’s operations while another sum of between Sh1.5 billion and Sh3 billion is to go towards restocking branches.

AfDB and International Solar Alliance team up to drive solar development in Africa

African Development Bank Vice-President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, Amadou Hott, took part in the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in New Delhi co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and President Emmanuel Macron of France.About 50 countries were represented by Heads of State and Government and Ministers including 11 African Presidents and several African Prime Ministers, who were joined by solar manufacturers, developers, financial institutions, green funds, innovators, start-ups and NGOs.

Sports highlights

Man Utd v Tottenham and Chelsea v Southampton in FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester United have been drawn to play Tottenham in a heavyweight FA Cup semi-final showdown next month.Last year’s beaten finalists Chelsea will take on Southampton in the last four – having scored an extra-time winner at Leicester on Sunday.Both semis will be at Wembley, Tottenham’s temporary home for this season, on the weekend of April 21-22.

Juan Martin del Potro ends Roger Federer’s unbeaten run to win BNP Paribas Open title

Juan Martin del Potro handed world No 1 Roger Federer his first loss of the year with a thrilling 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 7-6 (7-2) victory in the BNP Paribas Open final at Indian Wells on Sunday.The defending champion had chalked up 17 consecutive wins in 2018, a run which included the Swiss winning his 20th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Nemanja Matic says Manchester United’s season will be unsuccessful

Nemanja Matic has admitted Manchester United’s season cannot be considered a success, regardless of whether they win the FA Cup.With United out of the Champions League and unlikely to catch Manchester City in the Premier League, the FA Cup is their only realistic opportunity for silverware this campaign.United were drawn to play Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-finals, but Matic says even lifting the trophy would not be enough for him to view his first season at Old Trafford as a successful one.