Afternoon business highlights – March 19, 2018

Accountants body warns government of looming debt crisis

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants has called for an overhaul of the country’s debt strategy to enhance sustainability and economic growth.ICPAK chairman Julius Mwatu said Kenya’s public debt, currently at Sh4.5 trillion, was not in tandem with the country’s economic growth.Mwatu said this was likely to affect the country’s economic development since 40 per cent of the annual budget will be spent on servicing public debt.

Nakumatt and Tuskys under fire from Competition Authority of Kenya

Regional retailer Tuskys Supermarkets is facing fresh sanctions from the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) for signing a deal to finance its financially troubled rival, Nakumatt, without approval of the regulator. Nakumatt’s court-appointed administrator Peter Kahi, in a report to creditors, says he is implementing a management agreement already signed with Tusker Mattresses Limited even before he took over running of the ailing retailer.The deal involves Tuskys providing Sh650 million to support Nakumatt’s operations while another sum of between Sh1.5 billion and Sh3 billion is to go towards restocking branches.

AfDB and International Solar Alliance team up to drive solar development in Africa

African Development Bank Vice-President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, Amadou Hott, took part in the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in New Delhi co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and President Emmanuel Macron of France.About 50 countries were represented by Heads of State and Government and Ministers including 11 African Presidents and several African Prime Ministers, who were joined by solar manufacturers, developers, financial institutions, green funds, innovators, start-ups and NGOs.